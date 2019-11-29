Avoyelles Police Jury agrees to trim limbs in Moreauville

A traffic hazard caused by tree limbs on Couvillion Street will be addressed, the Moreauville Village Council decided at its Nov. 11 meeting.

The council approved an inter-governmental agreement with the Avoyelles Parish Police Jury to cut the limbs, which were posing a threat to motorists and farm equipment.

The Police Jury also repaired a rotten board on the Sybil’s Crossing bridge and agreed to replace signs at the bridge that do not meet DOTD standards.

Contacted after the meeting, Police Jury Civil Works Director Kevin Bordelon said a state law adopted last year relaxed requirements for one government agency to assist another.

“If there is material involved, we would have to charge for that,” Bordelon said, “but for things like replacing the board on Sybil’s Crossing and cutting the tree limbs there would be no charge.”

Bordelon said the Police Jury “will help a municipality out with work when we can, and they will help us sometimes.”

Any work for a municipality is done on a “soon as possible” basis, after parish projects have been completed.

Bordelon said the new system of assisting under an inter-governmental agreement is much better than the previous requirement that a government entity receive something of equal or greater value -- or charge the other local government for labor and equipment time -- for any work done.

IN OTHER BUSINESS

In other business, the council noted the Christmas Parade would be held at 2 p.m. on Dec. 1. The event will also include vendor booths, which will be able to be set up free of charge. A fireworks display will begin around 6 p.m.