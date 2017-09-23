Avoyelles Police Jury amends ordinance for discharging effluent into roadside ditches

There’s a rather crude saying about what happens when individual sewage treatment systems fail.

While the Avoyelles Police Jury cannot amend the laws of nature to stop certain things from flowing downhill, it can amend its own ordinances to help property owners address the issue quicker.

The jurors discussed a proposed amendment to its “prohibition of roadside discharge” ordinance at their agenda-setting meeting this past Thursday (Sept. 8). It held a public hearing on the change prior to its Tuesday night regular meeting and then adopted the amendment at its monthly meeting.

The main change in the ordinance will be to allow property owners to get permission to drain waste into a roadside ditch upon approval of the Police Jury Drainage Committee chairman and Avoyelles Parish Health Unit inspector.

The current wording of the ordinance requires approval by the full jury. If an individual sewer system malfunctions a few days after the Police Jury’s monthly meeting, the property owner must hold the waste on the property until the next jury meeting.

Jurors believe the amendment will help property owners without harming the environment.

Jurors rely heavily on the professional recommendation of the Health Unit inspector in such cases, so the final decision is likely to be the same whether approval is granted by the Drainage Committee chairman acting with the inspector’s recommendation or by a vote of the full jury.