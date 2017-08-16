Avoyelles Police Jury appeals for end to road sign thefts

When someone steals a street sign, it is more than just an added expense to replace it. It can literally be a life-threatening act, Avoyelles Police Jury President Charles Jones told jurors at their Aug. 8 meeting.

Jones said the parish has received numerous calls from residents complaining that their parish road signs have been stolen and pleading with the parish to put them back up. Often times, the signs are stolen again shortly after being replaced.

Threatening the thieves has proved to be no deterrent. The parish has had this problem for many years and past crackdowns fizzled because of problems with enforcement.

The jury is hoping an appeal to the public to think about the consequences of such an act will prove more successful.

With no street sign, emergency vehicles such as ambulances and firetrucks may be delayed in reaching the scene.

“This is especially true at night,” Jones said.

‘TIME IS PRECIOUS’

“This is not a financial issue,” he continued. “It is a safety issue. It could be a life-threatening issue that endangers someone’s life.

“Time is precious when someone is ill,” he added.

Minutes matter in cases of house fires as well.

If a responding unit misses the road because the sign has been stolen, the driver will probably quickly realize his mistake and turn around. However, that lost five or 10 minutes could be the difference between a damaged house and a destroyed home.

In some case, it could be the difference in rescuing someone from the burning house.

Jones said he cannot understand why someone would want to steal traffic signs and road name signs.

Police jurors are serious about the issue. Those caught in the act or in possession of stolen signs will be prosecuted for the crime.

However, parish officials hope residents realize the theft of the signs is not a harmless prank and does not only harm the Police Jury who has to replace the sign.

Jurors want to avoid a tragedy where a firetruck or ambulance is unable to reach an emergency scene in time because of a missing street sign -- and the possessor of that sign must look at it hanging in his room and know that he was responsible.