Avoyelles Police Jury faced with rising health costs

It is hard to see the good news in a report that shows you are paying over $100,000 more now for employees’ health insurance than you were four years ago. However, that is what Henry Powell Jr. told the Avoyelles Police Jury at its meeting on March 14.

Powell is the regional president of BancorpSouth Insurance Services in Hammond, which handles the health insurance benefit for 42 parish employees and three dependents.

The trick, apparently, is in saying “only $100,000” instead of “over $100,000.”

Powell told jurors that in the insurance industry, their average annual rate increase of 6.5 percent over the past 10 years “would be considered a good run.” When an unusually high rate increase of 17 percent from 2012 to 2013 is not considered, the annual increase is even lower. However, that period also includes a 12 percent decline in premium costs when the parish increased employee deductibles from $500 to $1,000.

He said many employers see double-digit increases in premiums every year.

The parish pays 100 percent of the cost for its employees’ health insurance premium -- $612 a month under the coverage that goes into effect April 1. The parish pays half of the cost of $1,224 for an employee-spouse and $1,132 for an employee-child. There are currently no employee-family policies, but the parish would pay half of the $1,744 monthly premium for that coverage.

The monthly cost for the health insurance is $29,894.34 with $27,538.65 paid for the employees and only $2,355.69 paid to insure dependents.

POLICY BENEFITS

The plan, provided by Blue Cross/Blue Shield, pays 70 percent of the insured’s medical costs after the deductible for in-network care and 50 percent for out-of-network care. It has a $40 co-pay for doctor’s office visits. It has a $3,000 family deductible. It has an out-of-pocket cost cap of $4,000 for employee-only policies and $6,000 for those policies including dependents.

“You have a better plan than most,” Powell said.

Powell said the parish did particularly well this year with only a 2 percent increase. Blue Cross had proposed a 3.5 percent increase, but he negotiated the premium down to a 2 percent rate hike.

Juror Marsha Wiley asked Powell to “go to bat for us” in negotiating a better premium cost. She said the parish needs to continue paying for employees’ health insurance and retain the current level of benefits because it helps to offset the low pay many of them receive.

ALWAYS NEGOTIATES

Powell said he always negotiates every policy every year to get the best coverage for his clients. At this time, Blue Cross has the best proposal in cost and coverage and he believes he got the best deal possible under the current market conditions.

He said he used the parish’s relatively low claims experience and its long-standing status as a client to shave 1.5 percent off the proposed rate increase. He tried for a further reduction, but received a letter from the company saying it was unable to accommodate the request for further relief.

The parish is protected, at least at this time, as a “grandfathered” plan under previous insurance guidelines. The main advantage to being “grandfathered” is that the insurance company cannot change the level of coverage on its own. Any changes must be initiated by the Police Jury.

It is possible the parish could abandon its “grandfathered” insurance plan and find a plan that is less expensive. However, Powell said the benefits would not be as good and the Police Jury could find itself hit with a large rate increase and/or significant cuts in benefits in future years.

“The Police Jury would lose control of their plan,” he said. “The insurance company would dictate the terms of coverage.”

He said Blue Cross proposed a non-grandfathered plan that doubled the deductible, reduced the Police Jury’s share of costs to 60 percent and increased co-pays for urgent care and specialist visits that would cost almost $54,000 less than the renewal rate for the current insurance plan.

That savings may or may not evaporate in a year or two, but the “grandfathered” status would be gone for good, he said.

Jurors said they will retain their favored status.

Jury President Charles Jones told jurors they may have to face an unpleasant reality in the near future.

“If rate increases continue,” Jones said, “we will get to the point that we will have to either pass the cost on to the employees or run out of money.”