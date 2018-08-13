Avoyelles Police Jury to hold public hearing for upcoming tax election

The Avoyelles Parish Police Jury will conduct a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 14) to discuss the upcoming sales tax renewal and new property tax propositions on the Dec. 8 ballot.

Voters will be asked to approve renewal of the 1-cent sales tax, with 3/4 dedicated to the parishwide solid waste management program and 1/4 to repair, maintain and improve parishwide roads and bridges.

In addition, the Police Jury is seeking approval of a new 8-mill property tax for solid waste management costs.

The parishwide garbage collection and disposal costs are expected to exceed the amount generated by the sales tax when the current contract expires in a few years, Police Jury President Charles Jones said.

The Police Jury will officially call the tax election for Dec. 8 during its regular monthly meeting to be held immediately following the public hearing.

Another item expected to be discussed at the Tuesday meeting is a recommendation on a tax incentive package to assist Kerotest Manufacturing’s proposed expansion project.

The $4 million project will create 50 jobs. The proposal to be considered Tuesday would grant a 100 percent sales tax exemption related to the expansion project and an 8-year exemption of 80 percent for property taxes paid to the Police Jury and parish Law Enforcement District.

Another possible item to be discussed is the Spring Bayou Commission, currently being called the “Avoyelles Parish Lake Commission.”

The Police Jury is strongly considering creating a commission that would work to improve Spring Bayou. Many have expressed a desire for a commission to have authority to regulate, restrict or prohibit withdrawing water from Spring Bayou during drought conditions.

Jurors have indicated state law may not give the parish that authority. However, a state Attorney General’s Opinion noted that any local commission would have to be operated in conjunction with the state Department of Wildlife & Fisheries and that state agency does have authority to impose restrictions if state wildlife is endangered.