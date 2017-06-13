Avoyelles Police Jury to implement heavy hauler permit system later this summer

A dashboard-mounted camera will be a key element of the parish’s heavy-hauler permit system, which is expected to go into effect later this summer. Avoyelles Police Jurors approved purchasing the $300 piece of equipment at a special meeting May 25.

Agricultural machinery and crop haulers will be exempt from the permit requirement.

Heavy haulers will be required to obtain a permit prior to hauling on a parish road. They will have to tell the Police Jury what route they will use, what they will be hauling and for how long the road will be in use. The parish will videotape the road to determine its condition prior to the heavy hauling use and will videotape it again after the hauler has finished its job.

The company will be responsible for repairing any damage caused by the heavy loads during that period of use.

BOUNTY ON LITTERBUGS

In another matter, Juror Henry Moreau said it is time the parish get serious about combating litter on parish roads.

The latest example was 30 tires dumped on Levi Gremillion Road near Plaucheville.

“We need to offer a reward for information leading to the conviction of those responsible for this type of action,” Moreau said.

Police Jury President Charles Jones noted that it is not just tires. Mattresses, refrigerators and other items of non-household trash are ending up in roadside ditches and bayous around the parish.

The jury took no action on the proposal to put a bounty on litterbugs, but several jurors voiced support for such an effort.

In other business, the jury approved purchasing an excavator for approximately $93,000. The parish will pay $50,000 now, out of the 2017 budget, and will pay the remainder out of the 2018 budget, which will be in place on Jan. 1.

Jones said the purchase of the excavator makes it clear “the major mission of the jury is drainage. This new piece of equipment will be invaluable to the jury and the work that needs to be done.”

Jones said the parish’s funds are limited, but cost savings in other areas of operation will allow the jury to pay for this much-needed piece of equipment.