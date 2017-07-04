Avoyelles Police Jury moves forward with ‘twinning’ agreement with Bellechasse, Canada

While municipalities across the nation have been “twinning” with foreign municipalities for many years, Avoyelles is poised to be the first county-level entity to have a foreign county-level twin.

Bellechasse is a “regional county municipality” in the Province of Quebec in Canada. That makes it the equivalent of a parish in the State of Louisiana in the United States.

The Police Jury authorized Sheldon Roy, president of the Avoyelles CODOFIL chapter, to lead a delegation from Avoyelles to Bellechasse on July 17 to enact the twinning agreement. CODOFIL is the acronym for the Council for the Development of French in Louisiana.

Roy said he has sent a draft agreement approved by the Police Jury to Bellechasse and will get a final version back from the Quebec county soon.

Police Jury President Charles Jones will sign the document that Roy takes with him to Canada.

The July 17 signing ceremony will take place in Saint-Lazare, the Bellechasse equivalent of Marksville. The agreement will then be brought back to be formally approved by the Police Jury, probably in August.

He said he does not know if there will be a representative from Bellechasse to attend the formal adoption of the agreement by the Police Jury.

“While we are there, we will give a power point presentation on Avoyelles Parish and what we have to offer tourists,” Roy said. “We will also be giving Bellechasse officials gift bags with locally-produced items, including honey, salsa and other things made in Avoyelles.”

Roy said France and Canada are the state’s two best foreign tourist markets, primarily due to the French connection.

“It benefits tourism for the state and this parish to highlight the French heritage and to cater to French-speaking tourists,” he said.

The twinning agreement will be more than just a symbolic partnership between two local governments, he said. The agreement could include ways to exchange tourism and local products.

“The winters there are brutal,” Roy said. “We will talk to them about possibly having a group from Bellechasse come to Avoyelles this winter.”

He said Canadians love to travel by RV and he has heard several favorable comments from Canadian tourists about the RV resorts here.

A Louisiana summer is probably as unbearable as a Quebec winter, so Roy hopes Avoyelles will be able to send a group of tourists from here to Bellechasse to not only escape the oppressive heat but establish a tourism link between the two communities.

Much like Avoyelles, Bellechasse is a rural, agricultural area known for its outdoors recreation, hunting and fishing, Roy noted. The county’s name means “good hunt.”

Roy noted that many families that settled in Avoyelles came from that area of Quebec, including the Brouillettes, Couvillions, Gaspards, Joffrions, Normands and Roys.