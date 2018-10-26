Avoyelles Police Jury must readvertise for sale of ‘surplus’ bridge

“Logical” and “legal” are two words that share several letters, but are often at odds in the real world.

The Avoyelles Police Jury found that out the hard way when they were told they had to undo the sale of Themus Jeansonne Bridge, an old timber bridge it had previously declared to be surplus in hopes of selling it to adjacent landowners.

The jury advertised for bids and accepted the only bid at its Oct. 9 meeting.

Police Jury President Charles Jones cautioned jurors that there could be problems because the jury noted in the ad for bids that there would be a minimum bid of $12,300 -- the appraised value of the bridge.

The bid, by three farmers owning land around the bridge site, was for $2,125.

Jones said there could be a problem with the $10,000 difference between the bid and the appraised value.

It was noted that the jury could accept a bid for the “fair market value” if that could be shown to be less than the appraised value.

A COMMON SENSE OPTION

Jurors said it was only common sense to sell the bridge to the only interested party because the alternatives were to spend up to $100,000 to bring the bridge up to standards or to abandon the bridge and then have to spend $8,500 to knock it down and haul the material away.

The reason for going through the “surplus property” process was to avoid having to abandon isolated bridges serving only a few residents or landowners. If abandoned, the bridge has to be torn down and removed to avoid “giving away” public property.

Juror John Earles said he considered the bid of Trifolia -- the corporation formed by the three landowners -- “to be a $102,000 bid, because it would cost us $100,000 to fix it.”

Juror Henry Moreau led the charge to approve the bid and provide justifications for the action should the Legislative Auditor raise objections later. He said jurors were previously told that if it could not sell the surplus property for its appraised value, it could sell it at its fair market value.

“The market value is simply what someone is willing to pay for it,” Moreau said.

The jury unanimously approved selling the bridge for $2,300.

Riddle hand-delivered a letter the next day pointing out accepting the bid violated state law.

In his letter, Riddle notes that state law would allow the jury to accept a bid lower than the appraised value if it obtained a second appraisal or obtained “other documentation that adequately demonstrates why and how the parish determined that the fair market value of the property was less than the original appraised value.”

Neither of those were provided before the jury approved the sale.

Riddle advised the jury to rescind the approval, adopt a motion to reject the bids received and then adopt a motion to readvertise for bids without stating a minimum bid.

Jones said this could be beneficial in the long run because it will show that the Police Jury advertised for bids at the appraised value, received no bids offering that much and will now advertise for bids to determine the fair market value.

“This will show justification for accepting a lower bid,” he said.

Moreau said he has a few other rural bridges serving only a few people that are in need of repairs that would be too costly.

He wants to use the “surplus property” process, rather than the “abandon-and-remove” process, if possible.

Other jurors also said selling the bridges as surplus property makes more sense -- and at least a few dollars -- and also allows the buyers to make what repairs they need to make to continue using the bridge for their purposes.