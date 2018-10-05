Avoyelles Police Jury okays ‘matching funds’ for state grants

Everyone knows you can’t expect to get something for nothing. The Avoyelles Parish Police Jury was reminded of that recently when it was told that $370,000 in state capital improvement funds was now available to be spent. However, the parish would have to put up $124,332 of its own cash before it could spend that money.

The Police Jury met in special session to make a vote everyone knew they had to make and to discuss how much pain the “matching funds” obligation would cause.

The capital improvement funds included money for improvements to Scroggs Road in Effie and Zion Road near Cottonport. Those two road projects cost almost $270,000, about $30,000 more than had been budgeted. The jury will cover the excess cost for the projects out of jury funds.

Of the $240,000 initially budgeted for the two projects, $180,000 is being provided by the state and $60,000 is the jury’s match.

The jurors were also presented with the need to provide $64,332 in matching funds for a $190,000 state grant to the Council on Aging for building improvements, planning and construction. Police Jury President Charles Jones said the Council on Aging’s capital outlay grant is separate from the parish’s grant for nine road improvements. He noted that it did not take away state allocations previously promised for road projects.

“We have to provide the matching funds for the Council on Aging project,” Jones said. “They can’t come up with $63,000 and they need the state grant to make improvements to their building.”

The Council on Aging is an agency that falls under the umbrella of the Police Jury, so it is appropriate and legal for the parish to cover that cost.

“We need to do whatever we can for our senior citizens, and the Council on Aging provides many worthwhile services,” Jones noted.

With the money literally in the bank for work on Scroggs Road in District 1 and Zion Road in District 4, jurors now turn to the remaining seven roads in the state capital outlay approved two years ago.

At this time -- and it could change -- the next roads up will be Clemile Dauzat Road in District 2, Bill Belt Road in District 3 and Catfish Kitchen Road in District 8.

Those three projects would cost about $257,710, which would include the local matching funds of approximately $65,000.

The other four remaining roads would be Isaac Brouillette Road in District 5, Rabbit Lane in District 6, Barron Road in District 7 and South Live Oak Street in District 9.