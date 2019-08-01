Avoyelles Police Jury recognizes outstanding employees

It was a night for awards and recognitions -- mixed in with routine business -- for the Avoyelles Parish Police Jury on July 9.

Juror Marsha Wiley, chairman of the jury’s Economic Development Committee, recognized Police Jury President Charles Jones for receiving the Southern University Law Center’s Public Service Leadership Award at the Louisiana Rural Economic Development (LaRuE) Summit held at the Paragon Casino Resort July 7-9.

The event was co-sponsored by Southern University and the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe.

Wiley said Jones was deserving of the honor and always represents Avoyelles well.

Jones said he was surprised and honored by the award at the LaRuE conference.

“I consider it a recognition of what this jury has done, working as a team,” Jones said. “I am proud of being part of this jury. It is the best group of people I have ever worked with.”

EMPLOYEE AWARDS

It was also the night the jury honors its two “Employees of the Quarter.”

From the office/administrative ranks, accounting technician Darlene Barbin was recognized for her work.

Jones said Barbin is usually the first face a person sees when they walk into the office.

She retains a smile and pleasant attitude, even when the visitor doesn’t, he noted.

Emile “Pop” Heggar was presented the award for the Maintenance Department employee of the quarter.

Civil Works Director Kevin Bordelon said Heggar has worked on the bridge crew and on the road crew. He currently heads up the cold mix detail on road repairs.

MEMORIALS

In addition to recognizing those still serving the public, the jury also remembered two men who recently passed away.

District Attorney Charles Riddle choked with emotion as he read a memorial to long-time Assistant District Attorney Norris Greenhouse Sr. He said Greenhouse helped many people without seeking recognition or public favor for his acts.

In addition to missing a friend in his personal life, Riddle said he also misses Greenhouse in his professional life.

Greenhouse was a master at handling jury selection, Riddle said, “and when I had jury selection recently, it was like I had lost my right arm.”

The jury also remembered Don Hines as a dedicated rural physician, committed School Board member and powerful friend in the state Senate.

DRAINAGE PROJECTS

The jurors gave the entire parish maintenance crew a round of applause for dramatically reducing the backlog of drainage and bridge projects since January. Of the 55 identified projects, 37 have been completed and work is underway for many of the remaining concerns.

Bordelon praised the employees for working hard to address the drainage issues and bridge projects.

In other business, the jury authorized paying $110,000 as the parish’s 25 percent “match” for a $440,000 state capital outlay grant for work on five more roads -- Barron Road, Bill Belt Road, Catfish Kitchen Road, Clemile Dauzat Road and South Live Oak Street.

The jury may use surplus funds from the Solid Waste Fund for the matching funds to attract the state grant.