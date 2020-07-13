Avoyelles Police Jury reschedules meetings

The Avoyelles Parish Police Jury committee and monthly meetings will be held in the Police Jury Meeting Room on Tuesday (July 14), Police Jury President Kirby Roy said.

The meetings were going to be held outside to allow more people to attend and still maintain social distancing. However, Roy said a heat wave in the area makes it too hot to hold a meeting outside.

"We will keep the numbers low," he said. Some staff members will not be required to attend. He said the nine jurors, Civil Works Director Kevin Bordelon, Parish Engineer Ron Bordelon, District Attorney Charles Riddle and a cameraman to film the meeting for public access will attend.

The mid-year budget review will be held at 4 p.m. followed by the Personnel Committee and a public hearing on adjusting the parish millage rate. Anyone with comments on the millage rate will be called in one at a time to provide their input.

The regular monthly meeting will begin at 5 p.m.