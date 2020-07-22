Avoyelles Police Jury 'rolls forward' millage rate

The Avoyelles Parish Police Jury will receive about $59,000 more in property taxes this year than it would have after it took advantage of a state law that allows it to retain the same millage rate it had before property was reappraised this year.

At its July 14 meeting, the Police Jury unanimously voted to "roll forward" the reappraised millage rates to those in effect this past year.

Millage rates were recently reduced when all Avoyelles Parish property was reappraised. The adjusted rate is the millage it would take to receive the same amount of money generated by the old rate in the previous year.

State law allows a taxing authority to "roll forward" the adjusted millage rate to the previous rate if at least two-thirds of the elected board approves.

In other business, Juror Bobby Bordelon asked that a "no wake" zone be established in a sharp curve on Spring Bayou, between Little River and Bay Sec. Local sportsmen call this area "The Cut."

Bordelon said there has been a problem with speeding boats. The situation is dangerous because of a sharp curve that creates a blind spot. The combination of excessive speed and poor visibility could result in tragedy that he hopes a "no wake" zone could prevent.

Jurors also approved an intergovernmental agreement with the Town of Simmesport. The Police Jury will commit its drainage crew and equipment to a half-day of work in Simmesport in exchange for the use of the town's water-jet equipment, which will be used to clean out clogged culverts around the parish.