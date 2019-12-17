Avoyelles Police Jury says thanks, farewell to three members

At this time four years ago, three newly elected Avoyelles Parish police jurors were anticipating taking the oath of office in a few weeks.

All three were defeated in their re-election bids this fall, but they were recognized for their public service at the jury’s Dec. 10 meeting.

Marsha Wiley, Trent Clark and Henry Moreau were given plaques from their fellow-jurors to commemorate their four years on the jury.

“We appreciate all that they did,” Police Jury President Kirby Roy said. “They made a difference not only for their communities, but for the parish as a whole.” Police Juror Charles Jones was given a special award for his work this past seven years as president. Jones resigned as president earlier this year due to health concerns.

“He has done more for this parish as president than anyone,” Roy said. “He did an outstanding job.”

In another matter, the jury approved an intergovernmental agreement with Clerk of Court Connie Desselle that will reduce clerk fees paid by the jury. Jurors had expressed discontent with the cost of court fees during their agenda-setting committee meeting on Dec. 4.

Roy, Jones and Parish Engineer Ron Bordelon met with Desselle after that meeting. Desselle said she would cut the fees charged in half.

“We appreciate what she did,” Roy said.

In other business, the jury:

-- Adopted the 2020 budgets.

-- Vote not to abandon Katie English Road Bridge, due to opposition by a resident of that road.

-- Approved Dec. 26 and Dec. 30 as additional holidays for parish employees.

-- Approved Monroe Farbe Bridge for replacement under the Off-System Bridge Program.

-- Approved an agreement with the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe to collect parishwide sales taxes at the Burger King restaurant, located on tribal property.