Avoyelles Police Jury will reduce proposed sales tax for courthouse renovations

Reducing a proposed 1/2-cent sales tax to 1/4-cent and moving it from the Nov. 3 to Dec. 5 ballot will be discussed at the Avoyelles Police Jury’s special meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday (March 19). Police Jury President Kirby Roy said several options will be on the table for discussion, but “we are under a time limit to do something by April.”

The jury must rescind its earlier vote to call a 1/2-cent sales tax for the Nov. 3 election because the parishwide tax would put some municipalities in the parish over the state’s 5-cent maximum for local sales taxes.

LOCAL TAX LIMIT

Bond attorney Alan Offner, of Foley & Judell law firm, said the 5-cent local sales tax limit does not include law enforcement district taxes because the Legislature has specifically exempted those taxes from counting toward the local tax limit.

State sales tax is 4.45 cents. Parishwide sales taxes total 3.25 cents, but that includes a 1/2-cent sales tax for law enforcement. That leaves 2.75 cents that counts against the local limit.

Bunkie, Mansura, Cottonport and Simmesport have two cents of municipal sales tax. Marksville has one cent and is seeking reinstatement of an expired 1-cent sales tax this summer.

Those municipalities have -- or could have -- total sales tax rates of 9.7 cents by the time the parishwide tax for the courthouse project could be approved.

Not counting the 1/2-cent law enforcement tax, they would have 4.75 cents of local tax -- leaving room for a 1/4-cent parishwide sales tax.

A 1/4-cent sales tax would generate about $1.1 million a year. The proposed remodeling of the second and third floors is estimated to cost $3 million.

Associated costs of relocating second floor offices to an annex to allow judges’ offices to be moved there could cost up to $500,000.

SEVERAL OPTIONS

Roy said the jury will be looking at several options to proceed. One would be to collect the 1/4-cent for three years to cover just the renovation costs.

That option would probably require abandoning the work on the second floor.

Another option would be to collect the tax for six years to allow more work to be done in the courthouse.

Whether to issue bonds, which would allow the work to be done immediately and be paid off over several years of the tax collection, or to do the work in annual phases on a pay-as-you-go basis will also be discussed.

The 1/2-cent tax proposal for the Justice Center did not run afoul of the local tax ceiling issue because it had received legislative approval to exceed the local limit, district bond attorney Eric LaFleur said. LaFleur was also the parish’s state senator at the time.

LaFleur said it could be possible to use the Justice Center’s authority to call the 1/2 cent sales tax under an intergovernmental agreement between the Police Jury and Justice Center District. He said he would research the matter to be certain.

Roy said another option is to build a cost-effective metal building for both courtrooms instead of remodeling the courtrooms on the third floor.

Roy said the jury will probably move the tax election to December, when the ballot is not as crowded.

He said there will be runoffs for elections on the December ballot that will reduce the cost for holding the election to around $10-12,000. If the jury decided to hold off until early next year, the cost would be around $80-90,000.