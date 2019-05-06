Avoyelles Police Jury will restart work on heavy-hauler program

It is time for Avoyelles Parish to reopen its efforts to develop an ordinance and permit system to protect parish roads and bridges from heavy-haulers, jurors decided at their April 16 meeting.

Police Jury President Charles Jones said all of Avoyelles’ neighboring parishes have regulations and permits in place for heavy-haulers, such as loggers.

Moreau said any ordinance needs to be able to “draw a line” to define what constitutes a “heavy-hauler.”

For example, he said, if he has one truckload of rock dumped on his driveway “does that person have to get a permit as a ‘heavy-hauler?’”

Civil Works Director Kevin Bordelon said there is an ordinance in place that requires anyone damaging public property -- including parish roads and bridges -- to pay the cost of repairing the damage.

He said several logging companies operating in the parish have been good about repairing damage to parish roads their trucks have caused while operating in recent rainy weather.

There have been a few instances when he was unaware of logging operations until a few weeks after the work had begun. He is working to eliminate those problems.

A heavy-hauler ordinance would most likely include a requirement that Bordelon be notified of the company’s project, location and duration prior to the start of operations. It would also establish a permit schedule and possibly a requirement that companies submit a bond to cover any damages their trucks might cause.

A special committee was created last year to develop a heavy-hauler ordinance and/or permit program which included representatives of heavy-hauler companies and concerned citizens.

That committee was dissolved after several months due to poor attendance by members.

“We will have to go back and start from scratch and work on this ordinance,” Jones said.

DONATION TO RED CROSS

In another matter, jurors approved donating $2,500 to the American Red Cross, subject to legal review to confirm the donation is appropriate under the parish’s cooperative endeavor agreement with the non-profit agency.

It was noted the Red Cross operates emergency shelters in the parish during natural disasters, such as hurricanes and floods, in conjunction with the parish’s Office of Emergency Preparedness.

Bobby Bordelon of Spring Bayou, a candidate for District 7 police juror, questioned if the jury should donate to one charity if it is not able to donate to others.

He suggested the Police Jury set aside a budgeted amount each year for charitable donations to non-profits that provide services to citizens of Avoyelles Parish.

Jones said the Police Jury has a written agreement in which the Red Cross commits to providing specific services in times of disasters. The parish does not have similar agreements with other organizations, but jurors donate their own funds to support charitable agencies in the parish.

The legal review will include researching whether the parish can donate to other charities that do not provide direct disaster-relief services for the parish.

OTHER BUSINESS

In other action, the jury:

-- Moved polling places from Dupont Fire Station to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and from Mansura Fire Department to the Cochon de Lait Pavilion.

-- Agreed to waive the rental fee for the U.S. Census Bureau to operate out of the LSU AgCenter in Mansura during its work in the parish in preparation for and during the 2020 Census.

-- Authorized spending $12,400 to replace a sewer pump in Tricia Park subdivision. The jurors also authorized the Parish Maintenance crew to clear a drainage ditch serving Tricia Park.

-- Were told that the lease for the Parish Library branch in Effie has been signed.