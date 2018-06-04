Avoyelles Port cancels agreement with Natchitoches Port for administrative services

It seems the Avoyelles Port Commission may be in the market for someone to answer the phones and questions about its facilities.

The port thought it had an agreement with the Natchitoches Parish Port to provide those services. However, when NPP said it did not feel it was being adequately compensated under those terms, the Avoyelles commission said adieu.

“As you know, we have no full-time employee at the port,” Commission President Barry Laiche said. “Natchitoches has a full-time director. They have an arrangement with the Red River Parish Port to provide the services we had wanted them to provide for us.”

Laiche said NPP asked for more and the Avoyelles Commission “did not want to pay more than they (NPP) were charging Red River Parish for the same services.”

He said the commission will look at the issue again. That could involve re-opening talks with Natchitoches Port, contracting with another agency to provide those services or hiring a part-time employee to man the phones a few hours a week.

In another matter, commissioners discussed a recent issue at the borrow pits on the port property.

“We had been allowing the Town of Simmesport to dump dirt, concrete and other debris into the pit to fill it up,” Laiche said. “We had put a gate up to restrict access to the pit because some people had used it as a dump site. We cleaned that up and put up the gate.

“The other day, someone pulled the gate down” to dump in the pit, Laiche said.

That issue is being addressed and the pit will be closed.

The commission also received an update on a proposed refinery project and proposal to deepen the Atchafalaya River at several points, including the port site.

Attorney Steve Mansour said his clients are still working on the proposed refinery project, securing additional investors and reviewing the permit process.

Marty Lacour of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers gave a presentation on the proposed deepening project, asking the port to become a local sponsor for that project.

Laiche said the commission will meet with the Department of Transportation and Development and other state agencies to seek local funding to support the Corps’ proposal.