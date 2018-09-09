Avoyelles Port Commission advertising for port director

Even the fastest vehicle is nothing more than an immobile yard ornament if it doesn’t have someone behind the wheel to drive it. With that philosophy in mind, the Avoyelles Parish Port Commission has taken an important step in making the port an economic development factor for the parish. It is advertising for someone to oversee the day-to-day operations of the Atchafalaya River port at Simmesport.

Applications are due by this Friday (Sept. 14).

“We don’t have a salary in mind and we have not determined whether it will be full-time or part-time yet,” Port Commission President Barry Laiche said. “We are just soliciting qualified applicants. We are advertising locally and in Baton Rouge and Lafayette. We are looking for someone with government interaction experience.”

Laiche said the commission needs a chief administrative officer who will not only administer the daily operations of the port, but will also aggressively market the port and seek new tenants and act as a liaison between the port and other local, state and federal governments and agencies.

Applicants must have experience in management. Salary will be based on experience. For additional information, contact Melanie Barr at 318-452-0303.

Resumes may be emailed to melbarr@centurylink.net or mailed to APPC, P.O. Box 126, Simmesport, LA 71369.

Laiche said discussions are proceeding with an investor group seeking to establish an oil refinery at the port.

The last discussion was to ensure that equipment, supplies and material related to oil field “fracking” operations would be allowed to go through the port. They are.

Laiche said if the refinery project becomes a reality, the port would definitely need a full-time director to handle the increased traffic and work at the port.