Avoyelles Port Commission to consider hiring director Monday

A new part-time port director could be hired at the Avoyelles Port Commission meeting this coming Monday (Dec. 17).

The commission held second interviews for candidates at its Nov. 19 meeting.

“The port director will have a wide array of duties,” Port Commission President Barry Laiche said. “It will initially be part-time position, but will expand as the port grows.”

Laiche said the position will pay at least $20 an hour and probably require 20-25 hours of work per week to start.

The director will handle administrative duties related to the commission’s operation and be a contact person for other ports, potential tenants and government agencies.

In another matter, Laiche and other commissioners will meet with Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain to explore the possibility of locating a soybean processing plant at the port.

The need for such a facility was painfully clear this past harvest season when thousands of acres of soybeans in this area went unharvested or had to be transported to a plant in Mississippi due to lack of local storage capacity for the beans.

“There’s a gap in the market system and we want to explore the possibility of filling that gap here,” Laiche said.