Avoyelles power outage update Aug. 31: 1,260 still without electricity as of 10 a.m.

As of 10 a.m. today (Aug. 31), there were 1,260 electricity customers still without power in Avoyelles Parish.

Of those, 1,256 were Cleco customers and four were Entergy customers. SLEMCO restored power to its affected customers by Saturday.

Cleco serves 15,252 of the parish's 21,762 utility customers. Entergy serves 5,800 in and around Marksville. SLEMCO has 710 customers in south Avoyelles.