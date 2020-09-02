Avoyelles public school fees still needed despite 'virtual' programs

Every year at the start of the school year you can hear muttered comments such as, "I thought it was supposed to be a 'free' public education."

School fees have been a part of public education for many years, and this year -- which began for the Avoyelles Parish School District's 10 schools on Aug. 26 -- is

no different.

"I have answered these questions and Facebook posts several times," APSD Superintendent Blaine Dauzat said. "People ask why they have to pay the school fees if their child is in the virtual

school program or only going to school half the week in the hybrid program?"

The reason is simple. The school district still has the same expenses as in past years.

"Actually we have more expenses this year due to COVID," Dauzat said.

Facebook posts and comments around the parish claiming the district is requiring parents to pay a $25 fee for the tablets students will use when in the virtual program are untrue.

"We are providing those devices to each student completely free of charge," Dauzat said. "There is no mandatory fee."

However, the district is offering parents the option of purchasing insurance for $20 that will replace the $250 tablet if it is broken.

"The insurance is completely optional," Dauzat said. "It is not required.

"It is also untrue that if a parent doesn't buy insurance and the device is broken, the child will not be able to attend the virtual program until the parent pays for a new device," he continued. "The parents will

have to pay for the device, but we will not deny a child an education. We will set up a payment plan."

The fact that "kids will be kids" and "accidents happen" are two big reasons the district decided to have an insurance program available for parents to purchase.

Every year there are complaints about schools' "registration fees," which are used to help cover some operational costs without dipping into state allocations, federal funds and local tax revenues.

Dauzat said that whether the students are physically on the campus or not, "the school is still providing an education to that student."

For that reason, the school fees are needed and justified regardless of whether the student is on-campus or being taught in the "virtual option," he noted.

One additional expense schools now have that they didn't in the pre-COVID era is due to the elimination of "class sets" of books.

A generation of students went through school sharing one set of books in their classes with students in other classes using the same books during the day. Children did not have their own textbooks to take

home.

As a way to combat the spread of COVID-19, children will have their own books this year.

"I am hoping within a month or so to have everyone back in school and be in Phase 3 of the recovery plan," Dauzat said.

At the end of the first nine-weeks grading period, those students now in the fulltime "virtual option" program will have the opportunity to join the hybrid program or, if the state has moved on to Phase 3, to be

full-time on-campus. By the same token, hybrid students who preferred their two "virtual" days to the two "in-class" days will be able to convert to "virtual only."