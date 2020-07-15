Avoyelles Rep. Daryl Deshotel reviews accomplishments of his first legislative term

Car owners in Avoyelles -- and across the state -- should receive welcome relief in the form of lower insurance costs due to a "tort reform" bill approved in the recent special legislative session and signed into law by Gov. John Bel Edwards, state Rep. Daryl Deshotel said.

Although there were many important laws coming out of the back-to-back regular and special sessions, Deshotel said he believes the law reforming the state's civil lawsuit system has to rank at the top of the list.

"The purpose behind the bill was to lower insurance rates, and I hope it does," Deshotel said. "Immediately after the governor signed the bill into law, State Farm Insurance announced a 10 percent reduction in its insurance rates. I expect other companies to follow suit to remain competitive in the state."

A central focus of the legislation was to limit settlements in lawsuits resulting from injuries in automobile accidents.

"There were several COVID-specific laws that were passed," Deshotel said. "The 'Main Street' grant program for small businesses is going to be huge."

Deshotel said the grant program will give $15,000 to eligible small businesses that apply.

Another program that might seem small but represents a large gesture of appreciation on the state's part is a $250 check to approximately 200,000 "front line essential, critical and infrastructural workers for their efforts to save lives and serve the public during the pandemic," Deshotel added.

A bill that Deshotel shepherded through the Legislature will help bring broadband internet to unserved areas of the state. The bill does not directly affect Avoyelles, which is not considered "unserved" even though some areas of the parish have poor service. Deshotel said this law establishes a tax credit for companies who participate in the federal Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) program.

He said this will provide financial incentive to expand service in rural and remote areas and encourage companies to access the federal funds provided in the RDOF program to make those improvements.

One law that caught a lot of media attention, but which probably will not have a major impact overall, was the expansion of the state's medical marijuana and commercial hemp farming programs.

The new law loosens the restrictions on doctors to prescribe marijuana to patients and adds illnesses and conditions that are eligible to be treated with marijuana.

A new law also relaxed restrictions on commercial hemp production. Hemp is related to marijuana but does not contain the THC that provides the "high" characteristic of marijuana.

Hemp was once valued as a fiber in the making of sturdy ropes, such as those used in sailing ships. Its primary use now is in CBD products, purported to have medicinal or therapeutic value either in smokable "vapes" or oils.

This past legislative session, like the community as a whole, was different from any other session in history. It opened normally enough on March 9, but on March 16 it was suspended due to the outbreak of Coronavirus-2019. It reconvened on May 4 and adjourned on June 1.

For only the second time in history, the Legislature immediately called itself back into a special 30-day session to finish its work -- which included adopting a 2020-21 budget.

Deshotel said there were some local bills, including "tweaking" the process for appointing members of the Avoyelles Port Commission, that were deferred to the next session so legislators could use their time to focus on statewide issues in the abbreviated regular session and special session.