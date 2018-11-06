Avoyelles results for November 6 election

Avoyelles Parish

change parish

Secretary of State

Runs in multiple parishes

46 of 49 precincts reporting - 94%

absentee reporting - 100%

2947 Kyle Ardoin (REP)29%

895 Heather Cloud (REP)9%

1567 "Gwen" Collins-Greenup (DEM)16%

163 A.G. Crowe (REP)2%

1056 "Rick" Edmonds (REP)10%

1216 Renee Fontenot Free (DEM)12%

1422 Thomas J. Kennedy III (REP)14%

214 Matthew Paul "Matt" Moreau (NOPTY)2%

604 Julie Stokes (REP)6%

Total: 10084

U. S. Representative -- 5th Congressional District

Runs in multiple parishes

46 of 49 precincts reporting - 94%

absentee reporting - 100%

6940 Ralph Abraham (REP)70%

224 Billy Burkette (IND)2%

2634 Jessee Carlton Fleenor (DEM)26%

163 Kyle Randol (LBT)2%

Total: 9961

Member of School Board -- District 1

7 of 7 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

374 Marian Jacobs Gonzales (DEM)37%

219 Allen Holmes (NOPTY)22%

405 Latisha S. Small (DEM)41%

Total: 998

Unofficial Turnout: 37.7%

Member of School Board -- District 2

8 of 8 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

880 Ronald "Lynn" Deloach (DEM)55%

716 Darrell Wiley (NOPTY)45%

Total: 1596

Unofficial Turnout: 51.3%

Member of School Board -- District 5

7 of 7 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

427 Carolyn D. Bonton (DEM)35%

789 Stanley Celestine, Jr. (DEM)65%

Total: 1216

Unofficial Turnout: 43.4%

Member of School Board -- District 6

5 of 7 precincts reporting - 71%

absentee reporting - 100%

60 Brenda Blackman Dawson (DEM)9%

75 Mary Jones (DEM)11%

218 Lizzie "Liz" Ned (DEM)33%

302 Christopher "Chris" Robinson (NOPTY)46%

Total: 655

Member of School Board -- District 7

9 of 10 precincts reporting - 90%

absentee reporting - 100%

678 Rickey Adams (REP)53%

600 Michael "P" Lacombe (DEM)47%

Total: 1278

Member of School Board -- District 9

7 of 7 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

254 Rene Jean Luc Borrel (REP)18%

826 Aimee Bordelon Dupuy (REP)58%

143 Chadwick Dupuy (DEM)10%

211 John Gagnard (DEM)15%

Total: 1434

Unofficial Turnout: 50.4%

Constable -- Justice of the Peace Ward 1

2 of 2 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

299 Cody Desselle (NOPTY)31%

654 Mike Ducote (REP)69%

Total: 953

Unofficial Turnout: 54.6%

Mayor -- Town of Mansura

3 of 3 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

205 Judy M. James (DEM)39%

315 Kenneth Pickett, Sr. (DEM)61%

Total: 520

Unofficial Turnout: 54.2%

Aldermen -- Town of Mansura

(5 to be elected)

3 of 3 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

132 Rodney L. Barnett (REP)7%

294 Judy Augustine Bazert (DEM)16%

209 Bo Elmer (NOPTY)11%

232 Gaon Escude (NOPTY)12%

298 Bruce J. Jackson, Sr. (NOPTY)16%

152 Patricia "Pat" Martin (IND)8%

292 Rodrick "Poddgy" Perry (DEM)15%

286 Shawn Wilson (DEM)15%

Total: 1895

Unofficial Turnout: 39.5%

Aldermen -- Village of Moreauville

(3 to be elected)

1 of 1 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

231 Felix Benjamin (DEM)29%

157 Luke Ducote (NOPTY)20%

200 Oscar "OP" Goody, Jr. (DEM)25%

213 Shannon K. Sampson (DEM)27%

Total: 801

Unofficial Turnout: 37.6%

CA NO. 1 (ACT 719 - SB 31) -- Prohibit felon from public office

Runs in multiple parishes

46 of 49 precincts reporting - 94%

absentee reporting - 100%

7509 YES74%

2606 NO26%

Total: 10115

CA NO. 2 (ACT 722 - SB 243) -- Unanimous jury for noncapital felonies

Runs in multiple parishes

46 of 49 precincts reporting - 94%

absentee reporting - 100%

5620 YES56%

4458 NO44%

Total: 10078

CA NO. 3 (ACT 717 - SB 263) -- Permit donations from political subdivisions

Runs in multiple parishes

46 of 49 precincts reporting - 94%

absentee reporting - 100%

4972 YES51%

4866 NO49%

Total: 9838

CA NO. 4 (ACT 720 - SB 59) -- Transportation Trust Fund

Runs in multiple parishes

46 of 49 precincts reporting - 94%

absentee reporting - 100%

5052 YES51%

4814 NO49%

Total: 9866

CA NO. 5 (ACT 721 - SB 163) -- Extend eligibility for tax exemptions

Runs in multiple parishes

46 of 49 precincts reporting - 94%

absentee reporting - 100%

6493 YES66%

3362 NO34%

Total: 9855

CA NO. 6 (ACT 718 - SB 164) -- Reappraisal of residential property

Runs in multiple parishes

46 of 49 precincts reporting - 94%

absentee reporting - 100%

5250 YES54%

4534 NO46%

Total: 9784

PW Fantasy Sports -- Authorize Fantasy Sports Contests - Act 322, 2018

46 of 49 precincts reporting - 94%

absentee reporting - 100%

4819 YES49%

5053 NO51%

Total: 9872

Avoyelles Parish

change parish

Secretary of State

Runs in multiple parishes

43 of 49 precincts reporting - 88%

absentee reporting - 100%

2816 Kyle Ardoin (REP)30%

867 Heather Cloud (REP)9%

1411 "Gwen" Collins-Greenup (DEM)15%

159 A.G. Crowe (REP)2%

991 "Rick" Edmonds (REP)10%

1105 Renee Fontenot Free (DEM)12%

1383 Thomas J. Kennedy III (REP)15%

202 Matthew Paul "Matt" Moreau (NOPTY)2%

574 Julie Stokes (REP)6%

Total: 9508

U. S. Representative -- 5th Congressional District

Runs in multiple parishes

43 of 49 precincts reporting - 88%

absentee reporting - 100%

6672 Ralph Abraham (REP)71%

213 Billy Burkette (IND)2%

2378 Jessee Carlton Fleenor (DEM)25%

152 Kyle Randol (LBT)2%

Total: 9415

Member of School Board -- District 1

7 of 7 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

374 Marian Jacobs Gonzales (DEM)37%

219 Allen Holmes (NOPTY)22%

405 Latisha S. Small (DEM)41%

Total: 998

Unofficial Turnout: 37.7%

Member of School Board -- District 2

8 of 8 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

880 Ronald "Lynn" Deloach (DEM)55%

716 Darrell Wiley (NOPTY)45%

Total: 1596

Unofficial Turnout: 51.3%

Member of School Board -- District 5

7 of 7 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

427 Carolyn D. Bonton (DEM)35%

789 Stanley Celestine, Jr. (DEM)65%

Total: 1216

Unofficial Turnout: 43.4%

Member of School Board -- District 6

4 of 7 precincts reporting - 57%

absentee reporting - 100%

25 Brenda Blackman Dawson (DEM)9%

33 Mary Jones (DEM)12%

97 Lizzie "Liz" Ned (DEM)34%

130 Christopher "Chris" Robinson (NOPTY)46%

Total: 285

Member of School Board -- District 7

8 of 10 precincts reporting - 80%

absentee reporting - 100%

636 Rickey Adams (REP)52%

590 Michael "P" Lacombe (DEM)48%

Total: 1226

Member of School Board -- District 9

7 of 7 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

254 Rene Jean Luc Borrel (REP)18%

826 Aimee Bordelon Dupuy (REP)58%

143 Chadwick Dupuy (DEM)10%

211 John Gagnard (DEM)15%

Total: 1434

Unofficial Turnout: 50.4%

Constable -- Justice of the Peace Ward 1

2 of 2 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

299 Cody Desselle (NOPTY)31%

654 Mike Ducote (REP)69%

Total: 953

Unofficial Turnout: 54.6%

Mayor -- Town of Mansura

3 of 3 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

205 Judy M. James (DEM)39%

315 Kenneth Pickett, Sr. (DEM)61%

Total: 520

Unofficial Turnout: 54.2%

Aldermen -- Town of Mansura

(5 to be elected)

3 of 3 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

132 Rodney L. Barnett (REP)7%

294 Judy Augustine Bazert (DEM)16%

209 Bo Elmer (NOPTY)11%

232 Gaon Escude (NOPTY)12%

298 Bruce J. Jackson, Sr. (NOPTY)16%

152 Patricia "Pat" Martin (IND)8%

292 Rodrick "Poddgy" Perry (DEM)15%

286 Shawn Wilson (DEM)15%

Total: 1895

Unofficial Turnout: 39.5%

Aldermen -- Village of Moreauville

(3 to be elected)

1 of 1 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

231 Felix Benjamin (DEM)29%

157 Luke Ducote (NOPTY)20%

200 Oscar "OP" Goody, Jr. (DEM)25%

213 Shannon K. Sampson (DEM)27%

Total: 801

Unofficial Turnout: 37.6%

CA NO. 1 (ACT 719 - SB 31) -- Prohibit felon from public office

Runs in multiple parishes

43 of 49 precincts reporting - 88%

absentee reporting - 100%

7110 YES74%

2446 NO26%

Total: 9556

CA NO. 2 (ACT 722 - SB 243) -- Unanimous jury for noncapital felonies

Runs in multiple parishes

43 of 49 precincts reporting - 88%

absentee reporting - 100%

5289 YES56%

4232 NO44%

Total: 9521

CA NO. 3 (ACT 717 - SB 263) -- Permit donations from political subdivisions

Runs in multiple parishes

43 of 49 precincts reporting - 88%

absentee reporting - 100%

4714 YES51%

4589 NO49%

Total: 9303

CA NO. 4 (ACT 720 - SB 59) -- Transportation Trust Fund

Runs in multiple parishes

43 of 49 precincts reporting - 88%

absentee reporting - 100%

4754 YES51%

4571 NO49%

Total: 9325

CA NO. 5 (ACT 721 - SB 163) -- Extend eligibility for tax exemptions

Runs in multiple parishes

43 of 49 precincts reporting - 88%

absentee reporting - 100%

6148 YES66%

3170 NO34%

Total: 9318

CA NO. 6 (ACT 718 - SB 164) -- Reappraisal of residential property

Runs in multiple parishes

43 of 49 precincts reporting - 88%

absentee reporting - 100%

4971 YES54%

4283 NO46%

Total: 9254

PW Fantasy Sports -- Authorize Fantasy Sports Contests - Act 322, 2018

43 of 49 precincts reporting - 88%

absentee reporting - 100%

4525 YES48%

4811 NO52%

Total: 9336

Avoyelles Parish

change parish

Secretary of State

Runs in multiple parishes

40 of 49 precincts reporting - 82%

absentee reporting - 100%

2697 Kyle Ardoin (REP)30%

832 Heather Cloud (REP)9%

1334 "Gwen" Collins-Greenup (DEM)15%

154 A.G. Crowe (REP)2%

940 "Rick" Edmonds (REP)10%

1067 Renee Fontenot Free (DEM)12%

1329 Thomas J. Kennedy III (REP)15%

195 Matthew Paul "Matt" Moreau (NOPTY)2%

552 Julie Stokes (REP)6%

Total: 9100

U. S. Representative -- 5th Congressional District

Runs in multiple parishes

40 of 49 precincts reporting - 82%

absentee reporting - 100%

6399 Ralph Abraham (REP)71%

205 Billy Burkette (IND)2%

2267 Jessee Carlton Fleenor (DEM)25%

150 Kyle Randol (LBT)2%

Total: 9021

Member of School Board -- District 1

7 of 7 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

374 Marian Jacobs Gonzales (DEM)37%

219 Allen Holmes (NOPTY)22%

405 Latisha S. Small (DEM)41%

Total: 998

Unofficial Turnout: 37.7%

Member of School Board -- District 2

8 of 8 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

880 Ronald "Lynn" Deloach (DEM)55%

716 Darrell Wiley (NOPTY)45%

Total: 1596

Unofficial Turnout: 51.3%

Member of School Board -- District 5

6 of 7 precincts reporting - 86%

absentee reporting - 100%

382 Carolyn D. Bonton (DEM)35%

698 Stanley Celestine, Jr. (DEM)65%

Total: 1080

Member of School Board -- District 6

3 of 7 precincts reporting - 43%

absentee reporting - 100%

22 Brenda Blackman Dawson (DEM)9%

28 Mary Jones (DEM)12%

86 Lizzie "Liz" Ned (DEM)36%

104 Christopher "Chris" Robinson (NOPTY)43%

Total: 240

Member of School Board -- District 7

7 of 10 precincts reporting - 70%

absentee reporting - 100%

537 Rickey Adams (REP)49%

557 Michael "P" Lacombe (DEM)51%

Total: 1094

Member of School Board -- District 9

7 of 7 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

254 Rene Jean Luc Borrel (REP)18%

826 Aimee Bordelon Dupuy (REP)58%

143 Chadwick Dupuy (DEM)10%

211 John Gagnard (DEM)15%

Total: 1434

Unofficial Turnout: 50.4%

Constable -- Justice of the Peace Ward 1

2 of 2 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

299 Cody Desselle (NOPTY)31%

654 Mike Ducote (REP)69%

Total: 953

Unofficial Turnout: 54.6%

Mayor -- Town of Mansura

3 of 3 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

205 Judy M. James (DEM)39%

315 Kenneth Pickett, Sr. (DEM)61%

Total: 520

Unofficial Turnout: 54.2%

Aldermen -- Town of Mansura

(5 to be elected)

3 of 3 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

132 Rodney L. Barnett (REP)7%

294 Judy Augustine Bazert (DEM)16%

209 Bo Elmer (NOPTY)11%

232 Gaon Escude (NOPTY)12%

298 Bruce J. Jackson, Sr. (NOPTY)16%

152 Patricia "Pat" Martin (IND)8%

292 Rodrick "Poddgy" Perry (DEM)15%

286 Shawn Wilson (DEM)15%

Total: 1895

Unofficial Turnout: 39.5%

Aldermen -- Village of Moreauville

(3 to be elected)

1 of 1 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

231 Felix Benjamin (DEM)29%

157 Luke Ducote (NOPTY)20%

200 Oscar "OP" Goody, Jr. (DEM)25%

213 Shannon K. Sampson (DEM)27%

Total: 801

Unofficial Turnout: 37.6%

CA NO. 1 (ACT 719 - SB 31) -- Prohibit felon from public office

Runs in multiple parishes

40 of 49 precincts reporting - 82%

absentee reporting - 100%

6807 YES74%

2337 NO26%

Total: 9144

CA NO. 2 (ACT 722 - SB 243) -- Unanimous jury for noncapital felonies

Runs in multiple parishes

40 of 49 precincts reporting - 82%

absentee reporting - 100%

5073 YES56%

4038 NO44%

Total: 9111

CA NO. 3 (ACT 717 - SB 263) -- Permit donations from political subdivisions

Runs in multiple parishes

40 of 49 precincts reporting - 82%

absentee reporting - 100%

4516 YES51%

4386 NO49%

Total: 8902

CA NO. 4 (ACT 720 - SB 59) -- Transportation Trust Fund

Runs in multiple parishes

40 of 49 precincts reporting - 82%

absentee reporting - 100%

4563 YES51%

4360 NO49%

Total: 8923

CA NO. 5 (ACT 721 - SB 163) -- Extend eligibility for tax exemptions

Runs in multiple parishes

40 of 49 precincts reporting - 82%

absentee reporting - 100%

5885 YES66%

3037 NO34%

Total: 8922

CA NO. 6 (ACT 718 - SB 164) -- Reappraisal of residential property

Runs in multiple parishes

40 of 49 precincts reporting - 82%

absentee reporting - 100%

4740 YES54%

4116 NO46%

Total: 8856

PW Fantasy Sports -- Authorize Fantasy Sports Contests - Act 322, 2018

40 of 49 precincts reporting - 82%

absentee reporting - 100%

4324 YES48%

4618 NO52%

Total: 8942

Avoyelles Parish

change parish

Secretary of State

Runs in multiple parishes

35 of 49 precincts reporting - 71%

absentee reporting - 100%

2406 Kyle Ardoin (REP)29%

730 Heather Cloud (REP)9%

1225 "Gwen" Collins-Greenup (DEM)15%

143 A.G. Crowe (REP)2%

824 "Rick" Edmonds (REP)10%

987 Renee Fontenot Free (DEM)12%

1210 Thomas J. Kennedy III (REP)15%

182 Matthew Paul "Matt" Moreau (NOPTY)2%

471 Julie Stokes (REP)6%

Total: 8178

U. S. Representative -- 5th Congressional District

Runs in multiple parishes

35 of 49 precincts reporting - 71%

absentee reporting - 100%

5699 Ralph Abraham (REP)70%

189 Billy Burkette (IND)2%

2081 Jessee Carlton Fleenor (DEM)26%

140 Kyle Randol (LBT)2%

Total: 8109

Member of School Board -- District 1

7 of 7 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

374 Marian Jacobs Gonzales (DEM)37%

219 Allen Holmes (NOPTY)22%

405 Latisha S. Small (DEM)41%

Total: 998

Unofficial Turnout: 37.7%

Member of School Board -- District 2

8 of 8 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

880 Ronald "Lynn" Deloach (DEM)55%

716 Darrell Wiley (NOPTY)45%

Total: 1596

Unofficial Turnout: 51.3%

Member of School Board -- District 5

6 of 7 precincts reporting - 86%

absentee reporting - 100%

382 Carolyn D. Bonton (DEM)35%

698 Stanley Celestine, Jr. (DEM)65%

Total: 1080

Member of School Board -- District 6

3 of 7 precincts reporting - 43%

absentee reporting - 100%

22 Brenda Blackman Dawson (DEM)9%

28 Mary Jones (DEM)12%

86 Lizzie "Liz" Ned (DEM)36%

104 Christopher "Chris" Robinson (NOPTY)43%

Total: 240

Member of School Board -- District 7

4 of 10 precincts reporting - 40%

absentee reporting - 100%

204 Rickey Adams (REP)34%

402 Michael "P" Lacombe (DEM)66%

Total: 606

Member of School Board -- District 9

7 of 7 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

254 Rene Jean Luc Borrel (REP)18%

826 Aimee Bordelon Dupuy (REP)58%

143 Chadwick Dupuy (DEM)10%

211 John Gagnard (DEM)15%

Total: 1434

Unofficial Turnout: 50.4%

Constable -- Justice of the Peace Ward 1

2 of 2 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

299 Cody Desselle (NOPTY)31%

654 Mike Ducote (REP)69%

Total: 953

Unofficial Turnout: 54.6%

Mayor -- Town of Mansura

3 of 3 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

205 Judy M. James (DEM)39%

315 Kenneth Pickett, Sr. (DEM)61%

Total: 520

Unofficial Turnout: 54.2%

Aldermen -- Town of Mansura

(5 to be elected)

3 of 3 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

132 Rodney L. Barnett (REP)7%

294 Judy Augustine Bazert (DEM)16%

209 Bo Elmer (NOPTY)11%

232 Gaon Escude (NOPTY)12%

298 Bruce J. Jackson, Sr. (NOPTY)16%

152 Patricia "Pat" Martin (IND)8%

292 Rodrick "Poddgy" Perry (DEM)15%

286 Shawn Wilson (DEM)15%

Total: 1895

Unofficial Turnout: 39.5%

Aldermen -- Village of Moreauville

(3 to be elected)

1 of 1 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

231 Felix Benjamin (DEM)29%

157 Luke Ducote (NOPTY)20%

200 Oscar "OP" Goody, Jr. (DEM)25%

213 Shannon K. Sampson (DEM)27%

Total: 801

Unofficial Turnout: 37.6%

CA NO. 1 (ACT 719 - SB 31) -- Prohibit felon from public office

Runs in multiple parishes

35 of 49 precincts reporting - 71%

absentee reporting - 100%

6098 YES74%

2119 NO26%

Total: 8217

CA NO. 2 (ACT 722 - SB 243) -- Unanimous jury for noncapital felonies

Runs in multiple parishes

35 of 49 precincts reporting - 71%

absentee reporting - 100%

4588 YES56%

3600 NO44%

Total: 8188

CA NO. 3 (ACT 717 - SB 263) -- Permit donations from political subdivisions

Runs in multiple parishes

35 of 49 precincts reporting - 71%

absentee reporting - 100%

4046 YES51%

3953 NO49%

Total: 7999

CA NO. 4 (ACT 720 - SB 59) -- Transportation Trust Fund

Runs in multiple parishes

35 of 49 precincts reporting - 71%

absentee reporting - 100%

4109 YES51%

3912 NO49%

Total: 8021

CA NO. 5 (ACT 721 - SB 163) -- Extend eligibility for tax exemptions

Runs in multiple parishes

35 of 49 precincts reporting - 71%

absentee reporting - 100%

5280 YES66%

2744 NO34%

Total: 8024

CA NO. 6 (ACT 718 - SB 164) -- Reappraisal of residential property

Runs in multiple parishes

35 of 49 precincts reporting - 71%

absentee reporting - 100%

4229 YES53%

3737 NO47%

Total: 7966

PW Fantasy Sports -- Authorize Fantasy Sports Contests - Act 322, 2018

35 of 49 precincts reporting - 71%

absentee reporting - 100%

3851 YES48%

4188 NO52%

Total: 8039

29 of Avoyelles Parish

change parish

Secretary of State

Runs in multiple parishes

26 of 49 precincts reporting - 53%

absentee reporting - 100%

1712 Kyle Ardoin (REP)29%

510 Heather Cloud (REP)9%

989 "Gwen" Collins-Greenup (DEM)17%

92 A.G. Crowe (REP)2%

547 "Rick" Edmonds (REP)9%

765 Renee Fontenot Free (DEM)13%

859 Thomas J. Kennedy III (REP)14%

138 Matthew Paul "Matt" Moreau (NOPTY)2%

319 Julie Stokes (REP)5%

Total: 5931

U. S. Representative -- 5th Congressional District

Runs in multiple parishes

26 of 49 precincts reporting - 53%

absentee reporting - 100%

3991 Ralph Abraham (REP)68%

129 Billy Burkette (IND)2%

1660 Jessee Carlton Fleenor (DEM)28%

106 Kyle Randol (LBT)2%

Total: 5886

Member of School Board -- District 1

7 of 7 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

374 Marian Jacobs Gonzales (DEM)37%

219 Allen Holmes (NOPTY)22%

405 Latisha S. Small (DEM)41%

Total: 998

Unofficial Turnout: 37.7%

Member of School Board -- District 2

5 of 8 precincts reporting - 63%

absentee reporting - 100%

396 Ronald "Lynn" Deloach (DEM)53%

347 Darrell Wiley (NOPTY)47%

Total: 743

Member of School Board -- District 5

4 of 7 precincts reporting - 57%

absentee reporting - 100%

256 Carolyn D. Bonton (DEM)38%

416 Stanley Celestine, Jr. (DEM)62%

Total: 672

Member of School Board -- District 6

1 of 7 precincts reporting - 14%

absentee reporting - 100%

12 Brenda Blackman Dawson (DEM)10%

19 Mary Jones (DEM)17%

40 Lizzie "Liz" Ned (DEM)35%

44 Christopher "Chris" Robinson (NOPTY)38%

Total: 115

Member of School Board -- District 7

3 of 10 precincts reporting - 30%

absentee reporting - 100%

116 Rickey Adams (REP)43%

156 Michael "P" Lacombe (DEM)57%

Total: 272

Member of School Board -- District 9

7 of 7 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

254 Rene Jean Luc Borrel (REP)18%

826 Aimee Bordelon Dupuy (REP)58%

143 Chadwick Dupuy (DEM)10%

211 John Gagnard (DEM)15%

Total: 1434

Unofficial Turnout: 50.4%

Constable -- Justice of the Peace Ward 1

0 of 2 precincts reporting - 0%

absentee reporting - 100%

41 Cody Desselle (NOPTY)29%

100 Mike Ducote (REP)71%

Total: 141

Mayor -- Town of Mansura

2 of 3 precincts reporting - 67%

absentee reporting - 100%

84 Judy M. James (DEM)42%

114 Kenneth Pickett, Sr. (DEM)58%

Total: 198

Aldermen -- Town of Mansura

(5 to be elected)

2 of 3 precincts reporting - 67%

absentee reporting - 100%

61 Rodney L. Barnett (REP)8%

113 Judy Augustine Bazert (DEM)15%

88 Bo Elmer (NOPTY)11%

97 Gaon Escude (NOPTY)12%

121 Bruce J. Jackson, Sr. (NOPTY)16%

79 Patricia "Pat" Martin (IND)10%

106 Rodrick "Poddgy" Perry (DEM)14%

114 Shawn Wilson (DEM)15%

Total: 779

Aldermen -- Village of Moreauville

(3 to be elected)

1 of 1 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

231 Felix Benjamin (DEM)29%

157 Luke Ducote (NOPTY)20%

200 Oscar "OP" Goody, Jr. (DEM)25%

213 Shannon K. Sampson (DEM)27%

Total: 801

Unofficial Turnout: 37.6%

CA NO. 1 (ACT 719 - SB 31) -- Prohibit felon from public office

Runs in multiple parishes

26 of 49 precincts reporting - 53%

absentee reporting - 100%

4380 YES73%

1588 NO27%

Total: 5968

CA NO. 2 (ACT 722 - SB 243) -- Unanimous jury for noncapital felonies

Runs in multiple parishes

26 of 49 precincts reporting - 53%

absentee reporting - 100%

3410 YES57%

2542 NO43%

Total: 5952

CA NO. 3 (ACT 717 - SB 263) -- Permit donations from political subdivisions

Runs in multiple parishes

26 of 49 precincts reporting - 53%

absentee reporting - 100%

2969 YES51%

2842 NO49%

Total: 5811

CA NO. 4 (ACT 720 - SB 59) -- Transportation Trust Fund

Runs in multiple parishes

26 of 49 precincts reporting - 53%

absentee reporting - 100%

3025 YES52%

2805 NO48%

Total: 5830

CA NO. 5 (ACT 721 - SB 163) -- Extend eligibility for tax exemptions

Runs in multiple parishes

26 of 49 precincts reporting - 53%

absentee reporting - 100%

3870 YES66%

1964 NO34%

Total: 5834

CA NO. 6 (ACT 718 - SB 164) -- Reappraisal of residential property

Runs in multiple parishes

26 of 49 precincts reporting - 53%

absentee reporting - 100%

3081 YES53%

2710 NO47%

Total: 5791

PW Fantasy Sports -- Authorize Fantasy Sports Contests - Act 322, 2018

26 of 49 precincts reporting - 53%

absentee reporting - 100%

2835 YES49%

3005 NO51%

Total: 584049 precincts:

Avoyelles Parish

change parish

Secretary of State

Runs in multiple parishes

22 of 49 precincts reporting - 45%

absentee reporting - 100%

1547 Kyle Ardoin (REP)29%

442 Heather Cloud (REP)8%

919 "Gwen" Collins-Greenup (DEM)17%

88 A.G. Crowe (REP)2%

475 "Rick" Edmonds (REP)9%

694 Renee Fontenot Free (DEM)13%

763 Thomas J. Kennedy III (REP)14%

126 Matthew Paul "Matt" Moreau (NOPTY)2%

286 Julie Stokes (REP)5%

Total: 5340

U. S. Representative -- 5th Congressional District

Runs in multiple parishes

22 of 49 precincts reporting - 45%

absentee reporting - 100%

3561 Ralph Abraham (REP)67%

122 Billy Burkette (IND)2%

1521 Jessee Carlton Fleenor (DEM)29%

96 Kyle Randol (LBT)2%

Total: 5300

Member of School Board -- District 1

5 of 7 precincts reporting - 71%

absentee reporting - 100%

286 Marian Jacobs Gonzales (DEM)35%

151 Allen Holmes (NOPTY)18%

384 Latisha S. Small (DEM)47%

Total: 821

Member of School Board -- District 2

3 of 8 precincts reporting - 38%

absentee reporting - 100%

202 Ronald "Lynn" Deloach (DEM)53%

176 Darrell Wiley (NOPTY)47%

Total: 378

Member of School Board -- District 5

4 of 7 precincts reporting - 57%

absentee reporting - 100%

256 Carolyn D. Bonton (DEM)38%

416 Stanley Celestine, Jr. (DEM)62%

Total: 672

Member of School Board -- District 6

1 of 7 precincts reporting - 14%

absentee reporting - 100%

12 Brenda Blackman Dawson (DEM)10%

19 Mary Jones (DEM)17%

40 Lizzie "Liz" Ned (DEM)35%

44 Christopher "Chris" Robinson (NOPTY)38%

Total: 115

Member of School Board -- District 7

3 of 10 precincts reporting - 30%

absentee reporting - 100%

116 Rickey Adams (REP)43%

156 Michael "P" Lacombe (DEM)57%

Total: 272

Member of School Board -- District 9

7 of 7 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

254 Rene Jean Luc Borrel (REP)18%

826 Aimee Bordelon Dupuy (REP)58%

143 Chadwick Dupuy (DEM)10%

211 John Gagnard (DEM)15%

Total: 1434

Unofficial Turnout: 50.4%

Constable -- Justice of the Peace Ward 1

0 of 2 precincts reporting - 0%

absentee reporting - 100%

41 Cody Desselle (NOPTY)29%

100 Mike Ducote (REP)71%

Total: 141

Mayor -- Town of Mansura

2 of 3 precincts reporting - 67%

absentee reporting - 100%

84 Judy M. James (DEM)42%

114 Kenneth Pickett, Sr. (DEM)58%

Total: 198

Aldermen -- Town of Mansura

(5 to be elected)

2 of 3 precincts reporting - 67%

absentee reporting - 100%

61 Rodney L. Barnett (REP)8%

113 Judy Augustine Bazert (DEM)15%

88 Bo Elmer (NOPTY)11%

97 Gaon Escude (NOPTY)12%

121 Bruce J. Jackson, Sr. (NOPTY)16%

79 Patricia "Pat" Martin (IND)10%

106 Rodrick "Poddgy" Perry (DEM)14%

114 Shawn Wilson (DEM)15%

Total: 779

Aldermen -- Village of Moreauville

(3 to be elected)

1 of 1 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

231 Felix Benjamin (DEM)29%

157 Luke Ducote (NOPTY)20%

200 Oscar "OP" Goody, Jr. (DEM)25%

213 Shannon K. Sampson (DEM)27%

Total: 801

Unofficial Turnout: 37.6%

CA NO. 1 (ACT 719 - SB 31) -- Prohibit felon from public office

Runs in multiple parishes

22 of 49 precincts reporting - 45%

absentee reporting - 100%

3939 YES73%

1436 NO27%

Total: 5375

CA NO. 2 (ACT 722 - SB 243) -- Unanimous jury for noncapital felonies

Runs in multiple parishes

22 of 49 precincts reporting - 45%

absentee reporting - 100%

3101 YES58%

2254 NO42%

Total: 5355

CA NO. 3 (ACT 717 - SB 263) -- Permit donations from political subdivisions

Runs in multiple parishes

22 of 49 precincts reporting - 45%

absentee reporting - 100%

2692 YES52%

2532 NO48%

Total: 5224

CA NO. 4 (ACT 720 - SB 59) -- Transportation Trust Fund

Runs in multiple parishes

22 of 49 precincts reporting - 45%

absentee reporting - 100%

2730 YES52%

2519 NO48%

Total: 5249

CA NO. 5 (ACT 721 - SB 163) -- Extend eligibility for tax exemptions

Runs in multiple parishes

22 of 49 precincts reporting - 45%

absentee reporting - 100%

3518 YES67%

1733 NO33%

Total: 5251

CA NO. 6 (ACT 718 - SB 164) -- Reappraisal of residential property

Runs in multiple parishes

22 of 49 precincts reporting - 45%

absentee reporting - 100%

2797 YES54%

2414 NO46%

Total: 5211

PW Fantasy Sports -- Authorize Fantasy Sports Contests - Act 322, 2018

22 of 49 precincts reporting - 45%

absentee reporting - 100%

2572 YES49%

2671 NO51%

Total: 5243

Avoyelles Parish

change parish

Secretary of State

Runs in multiple parishes

14 of 49 precincts reporting - 29%

absentee reporting - 100%

1193 Kyle Ardoin (REP)30%

302 Heather Cloud (REP)7%

665 "Gwen" Collins-Greenup (DEM)16%

72 A.G. Crowe (REP)2%

356 "Rick" Edmonds (REP)9%

520 Renee Fontenot Free (DEM)13%

607 Thomas J. Kennedy III (REP)15%

102 Matthew Paul "Matt" Moreau (NOPTY)3%

216 Julie Stokes (REP)5%

Total: 4033

U. S. Representative -- 5th Congressional District

Runs in multiple parishes

14 of 49 precincts reporting - 29%

absentee reporting - 100%

2735 Ralph Abraham (REP)68%

95 Billy Burkette (IND)2%

1109 Jessee Carlton Fleenor (DEM)28%

68 Kyle Randol (LBT)2%

Total: 4007

Member of School Board -- District 1

3 of 7 precincts reporting - 43%

absentee reporting - 100%

141 Marian Jacobs Gonzales (DEM)30%

84 Allen Holmes (NOPTY)18%

247 Latisha S. Small (DEM)52%

Total: 472

Member of School Board -- District 2

1 of 8 precincts reporting - 13%

absentee reporting - 100%

133 Ronald "Lynn" Deloach (DEM)50%

131 Darrell Wiley (NOPTY)50%

Total: 264

Member of School Board -- District 5

3 of 7 precincts reporting - 43%

absentee reporting - 100%

219 Carolyn D. Bonton (DEM)47%

244 Stanley Celestine, Jr. (DEM)53%

Total: 463

Member of School Board -- District 6

0 of 7 precincts reporting - 0%

absentee reporting - 100%

12 Brenda Blackman Dawson (DEM)11%

16 Mary Jones (DEM)15%

40 Lizzie "Liz" Ned (DEM)36%

42 Christopher "Chris" Robinson (NOPTY)38%

Total: 110

Member of School Board -- District 7

1 of 10 precincts reporting - 10%

absentee reporting - 100%

86 Rickey Adams (REP)53%

76 Michael "P" Lacombe (DEM)47%

Total: 162

Member of School Board -- District 9

5 of 7 precincts reporting - 71%

absentee reporting - 100%

235 Rene Jean Luc Borrel (REP)20%

619 Aimee Bordelon Dupuy (REP)53%

129 Chadwick Dupuy (DEM)11%

190 John Gagnard (DEM)16%

Total: 1173

Constable -- Justice of the Peace Ward 1

0 of 2 precincts reporting - 0%

absentee reporting - 100%

41 Cody Desselle (NOPTY)29%

100 Mike Ducote (REP)71%

Total: 141

Mayor -- Town of Mansura

1 of 3 precincts reporting - 33%

absentee reporting - 100%

82 Judy M. James (DEM)42%

113 Kenneth Pickett, Sr. (DEM)58%

Total: 195

Aldermen -- Town of Mansura

(5 to be elected)

1 of 3 precincts reporting - 33%

absentee reporting - 100%

59 Rodney L. Barnett (REP)8%

113 Judy Augustine Bazert (DEM)15%

86 Bo Elmer (NOPTY)11%

94 Gaon Escude (NOPTY)12%

118 Bruce J. Jackson, Sr. (NOPTY)15%

77 Patricia "Pat" Martin (IND)10%

106 Rodrick "Poddgy" Perry (DEM)14%

114 Shawn Wilson (DEM)15%

Total: 767

Aldermen -- Village of Moreauville

(3 to be elected)

1 of 1 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

231 Felix Benjamin (DEM)29%

157 Luke Ducote (NOPTY)20%

200 Oscar "OP" Goody, Jr. (DEM)25%

213 Shannon K. Sampson (DEM)27%

Total: 801

Unofficial Turnout: 37.6%

CA NO. 1 (ACT 719 - SB 31) -- Prohibit felon from public office

Runs in multiple parishes

14 of 49 precincts reporting - 29%

absentee reporting - 100%

3008 YES74%

1056 NO26%

Total: 4064

CA NO. 2 (ACT 722 - SB 243) -- Unanimous jury for noncapital felonies

Runs in multiple parishes

14 of 49 precincts reporting - 29%

absentee reporting - 100%

2325 YES58%

1713 NO42%

Total: 4038

CA NO. 3 (ACT 717 - SB 263) -- Permit donations from political subdivisions

Runs in multiple parishes

14 of 49 precincts reporting - 29%

absentee reporting - 100%

2038 YES52%

1915 NO48%

Total: 3953

CA NO. 4 (ACT 720 - SB 59) -- Transportation Trust Fund

Runs in multiple parishes

14 of 49 precincts reporting - 29%

absentee reporting - 100%

2074 YES52%

1891 NO48%

Total: 3965

CA NO. 5 (ACT 721 - SB 163) -- Extend eligibility for tax exemptions

Runs in multiple parishes

14 of 49 precincts reporting - 29%

absentee reporting - 100%

2651 YES67%

1319 NO33%

Total: 3970

CA NO. 6 (ACT 718 - SB 164) -- Reappraisal of residential property

Runs in multiple parishes

14 of 49 precincts reporting - 29%

absentee reporting - 100%

2101 YES53%

1841 NO47%

Total: 3942

PW Fantasy Sports -- Authorize Fantasy Sports Contests - Act 322, 2018

14 of 49 precincts reporting - 29%

absentee reporting - 100%

1939 YES49%

2031 NO51%

Total: 3970