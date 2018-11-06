Avoyelles results for November 6 election
Avoyelles Parish
change parish
Secretary of State
Runs in multiple parishes
46 of 49 precincts reporting - 94%
absentee reporting - 100%
2947 Kyle Ardoin (REP)29%
895 Heather Cloud (REP)9%
1567 "Gwen" Collins-Greenup (DEM)16%
163 A.G. Crowe (REP)2%
1056 "Rick" Edmonds (REP)10%
1216 Renee Fontenot Free (DEM)12%
1422 Thomas J. Kennedy III (REP)14%
214 Matthew Paul "Matt" Moreau (NOPTY)2%
604 Julie Stokes (REP)6%
Total: 10084
U. S. Representative -- 5th Congressional District
Runs in multiple parishes
46 of 49 precincts reporting - 94%
absentee reporting - 100%
6940 Ralph Abraham (REP)70%
224 Billy Burkette (IND)2%
2634 Jessee Carlton Fleenor (DEM)26%
163 Kyle Randol (LBT)2%
Total: 9961
Member of School Board -- District 1
7 of 7 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
374 Marian Jacobs Gonzales (DEM)37%
219 Allen Holmes (NOPTY)22%
405 Latisha S. Small (DEM)41%
Total: 998
Unofficial Turnout: 37.7%
Member of School Board -- District 2
8 of 8 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
880 Ronald "Lynn" Deloach (DEM)55%
716 Darrell Wiley (NOPTY)45%
Total: 1596
Unofficial Turnout: 51.3%
Member of School Board -- District 5
7 of 7 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
427 Carolyn D. Bonton (DEM)35%
789 Stanley Celestine, Jr. (DEM)65%
Total: 1216
Unofficial Turnout: 43.4%
Member of School Board -- District 6
5 of 7 precincts reporting - 71%
absentee reporting - 100%
60 Brenda Blackman Dawson (DEM)9%
75 Mary Jones (DEM)11%
218 Lizzie "Liz" Ned (DEM)33%
302 Christopher "Chris" Robinson (NOPTY)46%
Total: 655
Member of School Board -- District 7
9 of 10 precincts reporting - 90%
absentee reporting - 100%
678 Rickey Adams (REP)53%
600 Michael "P" Lacombe (DEM)47%
Total: 1278
Member of School Board -- District 9
7 of 7 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
254 Rene Jean Luc Borrel (REP)18%
826 Aimee Bordelon Dupuy (REP)58%
143 Chadwick Dupuy (DEM)10%
211 John Gagnard (DEM)15%
Total: 1434
Unofficial Turnout: 50.4%
Constable -- Justice of the Peace Ward 1
2 of 2 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
299 Cody Desselle (NOPTY)31%
654 Mike Ducote (REP)69%
Total: 953
Unofficial Turnout: 54.6%
Mayor -- Town of Mansura
3 of 3 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
205 Judy M. James (DEM)39%
315 Kenneth Pickett, Sr. (DEM)61%
Total: 520
Unofficial Turnout: 54.2%
Aldermen -- Town of Mansura
(5 to be elected)
3 of 3 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
132 Rodney L. Barnett (REP)7%
294 Judy Augustine Bazert (DEM)16%
209 Bo Elmer (NOPTY)11%
232 Gaon Escude (NOPTY)12%
298 Bruce J. Jackson, Sr. (NOPTY)16%
152 Patricia "Pat" Martin (IND)8%
292 Rodrick "Poddgy" Perry (DEM)15%
286 Shawn Wilson (DEM)15%
Total: 1895
Unofficial Turnout: 39.5%
Aldermen -- Village of Moreauville
(3 to be elected)
1 of 1 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
231 Felix Benjamin (DEM)29%
157 Luke Ducote (NOPTY)20%
200 Oscar "OP" Goody, Jr. (DEM)25%
213 Shannon K. Sampson (DEM)27%
Total: 801
Unofficial Turnout: 37.6%
CA NO. 1 (ACT 719 - SB 31) -- Prohibit felon from public office
Runs in multiple parishes
46 of 49 precincts reporting - 94%
absentee reporting - 100%
7509 YES74%
2606 NO26%
Total: 10115
CA NO. 2 (ACT 722 - SB 243) -- Unanimous jury for noncapital felonies
Runs in multiple parishes
46 of 49 precincts reporting - 94%
absentee reporting - 100%
5620 YES56%
4458 NO44%
Total: 10078
CA NO. 3 (ACT 717 - SB 263) -- Permit donations from political subdivisions
Runs in multiple parishes
46 of 49 precincts reporting - 94%
absentee reporting - 100%
4972 YES51%
4866 NO49%
Total: 9838
CA NO. 4 (ACT 720 - SB 59) -- Transportation Trust Fund
Runs in multiple parishes
46 of 49 precincts reporting - 94%
absentee reporting - 100%
5052 YES51%
4814 NO49%
Total: 9866
CA NO. 5 (ACT 721 - SB 163) -- Extend eligibility for tax exemptions
Runs in multiple parishes
46 of 49 precincts reporting - 94%
absentee reporting - 100%
6493 YES66%
3362 NO34%
Total: 9855
CA NO. 6 (ACT 718 - SB 164) -- Reappraisal of residential property
Runs in multiple parishes
46 of 49 precincts reporting - 94%
absentee reporting - 100%
5250 YES54%
4534 NO46%
Total: 9784
PW Fantasy Sports -- Authorize Fantasy Sports Contests - Act 322, 2018
46 of 49 precincts reporting - 94%
absentee reporting - 100%
4819 YES49%
5053 NO51%
Total: 9872
Avoyelles Parish
change parish
Secretary of State
Runs in multiple parishes
43 of 49 precincts reporting - 88%
absentee reporting - 100%
2816 Kyle Ardoin (REP)30%
867 Heather Cloud (REP)9%
1411 "Gwen" Collins-Greenup (DEM)15%
159 A.G. Crowe (REP)2%
991 "Rick" Edmonds (REP)10%
1105 Renee Fontenot Free (DEM)12%
1383 Thomas J. Kennedy III (REP)15%
202 Matthew Paul "Matt" Moreau (NOPTY)2%
574 Julie Stokes (REP)6%
Total: 9508
U. S. Representative -- 5th Congressional District
Runs in multiple parishes
43 of 49 precincts reporting - 88%
absentee reporting - 100%
6672 Ralph Abraham (REP)71%
213 Billy Burkette (IND)2%
2378 Jessee Carlton Fleenor (DEM)25%
152 Kyle Randol (LBT)2%
Total: 9415
Member of School Board -- District 1
7 of 7 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
374 Marian Jacobs Gonzales (DEM)37%
219 Allen Holmes (NOPTY)22%
405 Latisha S. Small (DEM)41%
Total: 998
Unofficial Turnout: 37.7%
Member of School Board -- District 2
8 of 8 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
880 Ronald "Lynn" Deloach (DEM)55%
716 Darrell Wiley (NOPTY)45%
Total: 1596
Unofficial Turnout: 51.3%
Member of School Board -- District 5
7 of 7 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
427 Carolyn D. Bonton (DEM)35%
789 Stanley Celestine, Jr. (DEM)65%
Total: 1216
Unofficial Turnout: 43.4%
Member of School Board -- District 6
4 of 7 precincts reporting - 57%
absentee reporting - 100%
25 Brenda Blackman Dawson (DEM)9%
33 Mary Jones (DEM)12%
97 Lizzie "Liz" Ned (DEM)34%
130 Christopher "Chris" Robinson (NOPTY)46%
Total: 285
Member of School Board -- District 7
8 of 10 precincts reporting - 80%
absentee reporting - 100%
636 Rickey Adams (REP)52%
590 Michael "P" Lacombe (DEM)48%
Total: 1226
Member of School Board -- District 9
7 of 7 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
254 Rene Jean Luc Borrel (REP)18%
826 Aimee Bordelon Dupuy (REP)58%
143 Chadwick Dupuy (DEM)10%
211 John Gagnard (DEM)15%
Total: 1434
Unofficial Turnout: 50.4%
Constable -- Justice of the Peace Ward 1
2 of 2 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
299 Cody Desselle (NOPTY)31%
654 Mike Ducote (REP)69%
Total: 953
Unofficial Turnout: 54.6%
Mayor -- Town of Mansura
3 of 3 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
205 Judy M. James (DEM)39%
315 Kenneth Pickett, Sr. (DEM)61%
Total: 520
Unofficial Turnout: 54.2%
Aldermen -- Town of Mansura
(5 to be elected)
3 of 3 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
132 Rodney L. Barnett (REP)7%
294 Judy Augustine Bazert (DEM)16%
209 Bo Elmer (NOPTY)11%
232 Gaon Escude (NOPTY)12%
298 Bruce J. Jackson, Sr. (NOPTY)16%
152 Patricia "Pat" Martin (IND)8%
292 Rodrick "Poddgy" Perry (DEM)15%
286 Shawn Wilson (DEM)15%
Total: 1895
Unofficial Turnout: 39.5%
Aldermen -- Village of Moreauville
(3 to be elected)
1 of 1 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
231 Felix Benjamin (DEM)29%
157 Luke Ducote (NOPTY)20%
200 Oscar "OP" Goody, Jr. (DEM)25%
213 Shannon K. Sampson (DEM)27%
Total: 801
Unofficial Turnout: 37.6%
CA NO. 1 (ACT 719 - SB 31) -- Prohibit felon from public office
Runs in multiple parishes
43 of 49 precincts reporting - 88%
absentee reporting - 100%
7110 YES74%
2446 NO26%
Total: 9556
CA NO. 2 (ACT 722 - SB 243) -- Unanimous jury for noncapital felonies
Runs in multiple parishes
43 of 49 precincts reporting - 88%
absentee reporting - 100%
5289 YES56%
4232 NO44%
Total: 9521
CA NO. 3 (ACT 717 - SB 263) -- Permit donations from political subdivisions
Runs in multiple parishes
43 of 49 precincts reporting - 88%
absentee reporting - 100%
4714 YES51%
4589 NO49%
Total: 9303
CA NO. 4 (ACT 720 - SB 59) -- Transportation Trust Fund
Runs in multiple parishes
43 of 49 precincts reporting - 88%
absentee reporting - 100%
4754 YES51%
4571 NO49%
Total: 9325
CA NO. 5 (ACT 721 - SB 163) -- Extend eligibility for tax exemptions
Runs in multiple parishes
43 of 49 precincts reporting - 88%
absentee reporting - 100%
6148 YES66%
3170 NO34%
Total: 9318
CA NO. 6 (ACT 718 - SB 164) -- Reappraisal of residential property
Runs in multiple parishes
43 of 49 precincts reporting - 88%
absentee reporting - 100%
4971 YES54%
4283 NO46%
Total: 9254
PW Fantasy Sports -- Authorize Fantasy Sports Contests - Act 322, 2018
43 of 49 precincts reporting - 88%
absentee reporting - 100%
4525 YES48%
4811 NO52%
Total: 9336
Avoyelles Parish
change parish
Secretary of State
Runs in multiple parishes
40 of 49 precincts reporting - 82%
absentee reporting - 100%
2697 Kyle Ardoin (REP)30%
832 Heather Cloud (REP)9%
1334 "Gwen" Collins-Greenup (DEM)15%
154 A.G. Crowe (REP)2%
940 "Rick" Edmonds (REP)10%
1067 Renee Fontenot Free (DEM)12%
1329 Thomas J. Kennedy III (REP)15%
195 Matthew Paul "Matt" Moreau (NOPTY)2%
552 Julie Stokes (REP)6%
Total: 9100
U. S. Representative -- 5th Congressional District
Runs in multiple parishes
40 of 49 precincts reporting - 82%
absentee reporting - 100%
6399 Ralph Abraham (REP)71%
205 Billy Burkette (IND)2%
2267 Jessee Carlton Fleenor (DEM)25%
150 Kyle Randol (LBT)2%
Total: 9021
Member of School Board -- District 1
7 of 7 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
374 Marian Jacobs Gonzales (DEM)37%
219 Allen Holmes (NOPTY)22%
405 Latisha S. Small (DEM)41%
Total: 998
Unofficial Turnout: 37.7%
Member of School Board -- District 2
8 of 8 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
880 Ronald "Lynn" Deloach (DEM)55%
716 Darrell Wiley (NOPTY)45%
Total: 1596
Unofficial Turnout: 51.3%
Member of School Board -- District 5
6 of 7 precincts reporting - 86%
absentee reporting - 100%
382 Carolyn D. Bonton (DEM)35%
698 Stanley Celestine, Jr. (DEM)65%
Total: 1080
Member of School Board -- District 6
3 of 7 precincts reporting - 43%
absentee reporting - 100%
22 Brenda Blackman Dawson (DEM)9%
28 Mary Jones (DEM)12%
86 Lizzie "Liz" Ned (DEM)36%
104 Christopher "Chris" Robinson (NOPTY)43%
Total: 240
Member of School Board -- District 7
7 of 10 precincts reporting - 70%
absentee reporting - 100%
537 Rickey Adams (REP)49%
557 Michael "P" Lacombe (DEM)51%
Total: 1094
Member of School Board -- District 9
7 of 7 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
254 Rene Jean Luc Borrel (REP)18%
826 Aimee Bordelon Dupuy (REP)58%
143 Chadwick Dupuy (DEM)10%
211 John Gagnard (DEM)15%
Total: 1434
Unofficial Turnout: 50.4%
Constable -- Justice of the Peace Ward 1
2 of 2 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
299 Cody Desselle (NOPTY)31%
654 Mike Ducote (REP)69%
Total: 953
Unofficial Turnout: 54.6%
Mayor -- Town of Mansura
3 of 3 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
205 Judy M. James (DEM)39%
315 Kenneth Pickett, Sr. (DEM)61%
Total: 520
Unofficial Turnout: 54.2%
Aldermen -- Town of Mansura
(5 to be elected)
3 of 3 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
132 Rodney L. Barnett (REP)7%
294 Judy Augustine Bazert (DEM)16%
209 Bo Elmer (NOPTY)11%
232 Gaon Escude (NOPTY)12%
298 Bruce J. Jackson, Sr. (NOPTY)16%
152 Patricia "Pat" Martin (IND)8%
292 Rodrick "Poddgy" Perry (DEM)15%
286 Shawn Wilson (DEM)15%
Total: 1895
Unofficial Turnout: 39.5%
Aldermen -- Village of Moreauville
(3 to be elected)
1 of 1 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
231 Felix Benjamin (DEM)29%
157 Luke Ducote (NOPTY)20%
200 Oscar "OP" Goody, Jr. (DEM)25%
213 Shannon K. Sampson (DEM)27%
Total: 801
Unofficial Turnout: 37.6%
CA NO. 1 (ACT 719 - SB 31) -- Prohibit felon from public office
Runs in multiple parishes
40 of 49 precincts reporting - 82%
absentee reporting - 100%
6807 YES74%
2337 NO26%
Total: 9144
CA NO. 2 (ACT 722 - SB 243) -- Unanimous jury for noncapital felonies
Runs in multiple parishes
40 of 49 precincts reporting - 82%
absentee reporting - 100%
5073 YES56%
4038 NO44%
Total: 9111
CA NO. 3 (ACT 717 - SB 263) -- Permit donations from political subdivisions
Runs in multiple parishes
40 of 49 precincts reporting - 82%
absentee reporting - 100%
4516 YES51%
4386 NO49%
Total: 8902
CA NO. 4 (ACT 720 - SB 59) -- Transportation Trust Fund
Runs in multiple parishes
40 of 49 precincts reporting - 82%
absentee reporting - 100%
4563 YES51%
4360 NO49%
Total: 8923
CA NO. 5 (ACT 721 - SB 163) -- Extend eligibility for tax exemptions
Runs in multiple parishes
40 of 49 precincts reporting - 82%
absentee reporting - 100%
5885 YES66%
3037 NO34%
Total: 8922
CA NO. 6 (ACT 718 - SB 164) -- Reappraisal of residential property
Runs in multiple parishes
40 of 49 precincts reporting - 82%
absentee reporting - 100%
4740 YES54%
4116 NO46%
Total: 8856
PW Fantasy Sports -- Authorize Fantasy Sports Contests - Act 322, 2018
40 of 49 precincts reporting - 82%
absentee reporting - 100%
4324 YES48%
4618 NO52%
Total: 8942
Avoyelles Parish
change parish
Secretary of State
Runs in multiple parishes
35 of 49 precincts reporting - 71%
absentee reporting - 100%
2406 Kyle Ardoin (REP)29%
730 Heather Cloud (REP)9%
1225 "Gwen" Collins-Greenup (DEM)15%
143 A.G. Crowe (REP)2%
824 "Rick" Edmonds (REP)10%
987 Renee Fontenot Free (DEM)12%
1210 Thomas J. Kennedy III (REP)15%
182 Matthew Paul "Matt" Moreau (NOPTY)2%
471 Julie Stokes (REP)6%
Total: 8178
U. S. Representative -- 5th Congressional District
Runs in multiple parishes
35 of 49 precincts reporting - 71%
absentee reporting - 100%
5699 Ralph Abraham (REP)70%
189 Billy Burkette (IND)2%
2081 Jessee Carlton Fleenor (DEM)26%
140 Kyle Randol (LBT)2%
Total: 8109
Member of School Board -- District 1
7 of 7 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
374 Marian Jacobs Gonzales (DEM)37%
219 Allen Holmes (NOPTY)22%
405 Latisha S. Small (DEM)41%
Total: 998
Unofficial Turnout: 37.7%
Member of School Board -- District 2
8 of 8 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
880 Ronald "Lynn" Deloach (DEM)55%
716 Darrell Wiley (NOPTY)45%
Total: 1596
Unofficial Turnout: 51.3%
Member of School Board -- District 5
6 of 7 precincts reporting - 86%
absentee reporting - 100%
382 Carolyn D. Bonton (DEM)35%
698 Stanley Celestine, Jr. (DEM)65%
Total: 1080
Member of School Board -- District 6
3 of 7 precincts reporting - 43%
absentee reporting - 100%
22 Brenda Blackman Dawson (DEM)9%
28 Mary Jones (DEM)12%
86 Lizzie "Liz" Ned (DEM)36%
104 Christopher "Chris" Robinson (NOPTY)43%
Total: 240
Member of School Board -- District 7
4 of 10 precincts reporting - 40%
absentee reporting - 100%
204 Rickey Adams (REP)34%
402 Michael "P" Lacombe (DEM)66%
Total: 606
Member of School Board -- District 9
7 of 7 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
254 Rene Jean Luc Borrel (REP)18%
826 Aimee Bordelon Dupuy (REP)58%
143 Chadwick Dupuy (DEM)10%
211 John Gagnard (DEM)15%
Total: 1434
Unofficial Turnout: 50.4%
Constable -- Justice of the Peace Ward 1
2 of 2 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
299 Cody Desselle (NOPTY)31%
654 Mike Ducote (REP)69%
Total: 953
Unofficial Turnout: 54.6%
Mayor -- Town of Mansura
3 of 3 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
205 Judy M. James (DEM)39%
315 Kenneth Pickett, Sr. (DEM)61%
Total: 520
Unofficial Turnout: 54.2%
Aldermen -- Town of Mansura
(5 to be elected)
3 of 3 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
132 Rodney L. Barnett (REP)7%
294 Judy Augustine Bazert (DEM)16%
209 Bo Elmer (NOPTY)11%
232 Gaon Escude (NOPTY)12%
298 Bruce J. Jackson, Sr. (NOPTY)16%
152 Patricia "Pat" Martin (IND)8%
292 Rodrick "Poddgy" Perry (DEM)15%
286 Shawn Wilson (DEM)15%
Total: 1895
Unofficial Turnout: 39.5%
Aldermen -- Village of Moreauville
(3 to be elected)
1 of 1 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
231 Felix Benjamin (DEM)29%
157 Luke Ducote (NOPTY)20%
200 Oscar "OP" Goody, Jr. (DEM)25%
213 Shannon K. Sampson (DEM)27%
Total: 801
Unofficial Turnout: 37.6%
CA NO. 1 (ACT 719 - SB 31) -- Prohibit felon from public office
Runs in multiple parishes
35 of 49 precincts reporting - 71%
absentee reporting - 100%
6098 YES74%
2119 NO26%
Total: 8217
CA NO. 2 (ACT 722 - SB 243) -- Unanimous jury for noncapital felonies
Runs in multiple parishes
35 of 49 precincts reporting - 71%
absentee reporting - 100%
4588 YES56%
3600 NO44%
Total: 8188
CA NO. 3 (ACT 717 - SB 263) -- Permit donations from political subdivisions
Runs in multiple parishes
35 of 49 precincts reporting - 71%
absentee reporting - 100%
4046 YES51%
3953 NO49%
Total: 7999
CA NO. 4 (ACT 720 - SB 59) -- Transportation Trust Fund
Runs in multiple parishes
35 of 49 precincts reporting - 71%
absentee reporting - 100%
4109 YES51%
3912 NO49%
Total: 8021
CA NO. 5 (ACT 721 - SB 163) -- Extend eligibility for tax exemptions
Runs in multiple parishes
35 of 49 precincts reporting - 71%
absentee reporting - 100%
5280 YES66%
2744 NO34%
Total: 8024
CA NO. 6 (ACT 718 - SB 164) -- Reappraisal of residential property
Runs in multiple parishes
35 of 49 precincts reporting - 71%
absentee reporting - 100%
4229 YES53%
3737 NO47%
Total: 7966
PW Fantasy Sports -- Authorize Fantasy Sports Contests - Act 322, 2018
35 of 49 precincts reporting - 71%
absentee reporting - 100%
3851 YES48%
4188 NO52%
Total: 8039
29 of Avoyelles Parish
change parish
Secretary of State
Runs in multiple parishes
26 of 49 precincts reporting - 53%
absentee reporting - 100%
1712 Kyle Ardoin (REP)29%
510 Heather Cloud (REP)9%
989 "Gwen" Collins-Greenup (DEM)17%
92 A.G. Crowe (REP)2%
547 "Rick" Edmonds (REP)9%
765 Renee Fontenot Free (DEM)13%
859 Thomas J. Kennedy III (REP)14%
138 Matthew Paul "Matt" Moreau (NOPTY)2%
319 Julie Stokes (REP)5%
Total: 5931
U. S. Representative -- 5th Congressional District
Runs in multiple parishes
26 of 49 precincts reporting - 53%
absentee reporting - 100%
3991 Ralph Abraham (REP)68%
129 Billy Burkette (IND)2%
1660 Jessee Carlton Fleenor (DEM)28%
106 Kyle Randol (LBT)2%
Total: 5886
Member of School Board -- District 1
7 of 7 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
374 Marian Jacobs Gonzales (DEM)37%
219 Allen Holmes (NOPTY)22%
405 Latisha S. Small (DEM)41%
Total: 998
Unofficial Turnout: 37.7%
Member of School Board -- District 2
5 of 8 precincts reporting - 63%
absentee reporting - 100%
396 Ronald "Lynn" Deloach (DEM)53%
347 Darrell Wiley (NOPTY)47%
Total: 743
Member of School Board -- District 5
4 of 7 precincts reporting - 57%
absentee reporting - 100%
256 Carolyn D. Bonton (DEM)38%
416 Stanley Celestine, Jr. (DEM)62%
Total: 672
Member of School Board -- District 6
1 of 7 precincts reporting - 14%
absentee reporting - 100%
12 Brenda Blackman Dawson (DEM)10%
19 Mary Jones (DEM)17%
40 Lizzie "Liz" Ned (DEM)35%
44 Christopher "Chris" Robinson (NOPTY)38%
Total: 115
Member of School Board -- District 7
3 of 10 precincts reporting - 30%
absentee reporting - 100%
116 Rickey Adams (REP)43%
156 Michael "P" Lacombe (DEM)57%
Total: 272
Member of School Board -- District 9
7 of 7 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
254 Rene Jean Luc Borrel (REP)18%
826 Aimee Bordelon Dupuy (REP)58%
143 Chadwick Dupuy (DEM)10%
211 John Gagnard (DEM)15%
Total: 1434
Unofficial Turnout: 50.4%
Constable -- Justice of the Peace Ward 1
0 of 2 precincts reporting - 0%
absentee reporting - 100%
41 Cody Desselle (NOPTY)29%
100 Mike Ducote (REP)71%
Total: 141
Mayor -- Town of Mansura
2 of 3 precincts reporting - 67%
absentee reporting - 100%
84 Judy M. James (DEM)42%
114 Kenneth Pickett, Sr. (DEM)58%
Total: 198
Aldermen -- Town of Mansura
(5 to be elected)
2 of 3 precincts reporting - 67%
absentee reporting - 100%
61 Rodney L. Barnett (REP)8%
113 Judy Augustine Bazert (DEM)15%
88 Bo Elmer (NOPTY)11%
97 Gaon Escude (NOPTY)12%
121 Bruce J. Jackson, Sr. (NOPTY)16%
79 Patricia "Pat" Martin (IND)10%
106 Rodrick "Poddgy" Perry (DEM)14%
114 Shawn Wilson (DEM)15%
Total: 779
Aldermen -- Village of Moreauville
(3 to be elected)
1 of 1 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
231 Felix Benjamin (DEM)29%
157 Luke Ducote (NOPTY)20%
200 Oscar "OP" Goody, Jr. (DEM)25%
213 Shannon K. Sampson (DEM)27%
Total: 801
Unofficial Turnout: 37.6%
CA NO. 1 (ACT 719 - SB 31) -- Prohibit felon from public office
Runs in multiple parishes
26 of 49 precincts reporting - 53%
absentee reporting - 100%
4380 YES73%
1588 NO27%
Total: 5968
CA NO. 2 (ACT 722 - SB 243) -- Unanimous jury for noncapital felonies
Runs in multiple parishes
26 of 49 precincts reporting - 53%
absentee reporting - 100%
3410 YES57%
2542 NO43%
Total: 5952
CA NO. 3 (ACT 717 - SB 263) -- Permit donations from political subdivisions
Runs in multiple parishes
26 of 49 precincts reporting - 53%
absentee reporting - 100%
2969 YES51%
2842 NO49%
Total: 5811
CA NO. 4 (ACT 720 - SB 59) -- Transportation Trust Fund
Runs in multiple parishes
26 of 49 precincts reporting - 53%
absentee reporting - 100%
3025 YES52%
2805 NO48%
Total: 5830
CA NO. 5 (ACT 721 - SB 163) -- Extend eligibility for tax exemptions
Runs in multiple parishes
26 of 49 precincts reporting - 53%
absentee reporting - 100%
3870 YES66%
1964 NO34%
Total: 5834
CA NO. 6 (ACT 718 - SB 164) -- Reappraisal of residential property
Runs in multiple parishes
26 of 49 precincts reporting - 53%
absentee reporting - 100%
3081 YES53%
2710 NO47%
Total: 5791
PW Fantasy Sports -- Authorize Fantasy Sports Contests - Act 322, 2018
26 of 49 precincts reporting - 53%
absentee reporting - 100%
2835 YES49%
3005 NO51%
Total: 584049 precincts:
Avoyelles Parish
change parish
Secretary of State
Runs in multiple parishes
22 of 49 precincts reporting - 45%
absentee reporting - 100%
1547 Kyle Ardoin (REP)29%
442 Heather Cloud (REP)8%
919 "Gwen" Collins-Greenup (DEM)17%
88 A.G. Crowe (REP)2%
475 "Rick" Edmonds (REP)9%
694 Renee Fontenot Free (DEM)13%
763 Thomas J. Kennedy III (REP)14%
126 Matthew Paul "Matt" Moreau (NOPTY)2%
286 Julie Stokes (REP)5%
Total: 5340
U. S. Representative -- 5th Congressional District
Runs in multiple parishes
22 of 49 precincts reporting - 45%
absentee reporting - 100%
3561 Ralph Abraham (REP)67%
122 Billy Burkette (IND)2%
1521 Jessee Carlton Fleenor (DEM)29%
96 Kyle Randol (LBT)2%
Total: 5300
Member of School Board -- District 1
5 of 7 precincts reporting - 71%
absentee reporting - 100%
286 Marian Jacobs Gonzales (DEM)35%
151 Allen Holmes (NOPTY)18%
384 Latisha S. Small (DEM)47%
Total: 821
Member of School Board -- District 2
3 of 8 precincts reporting - 38%
absentee reporting - 100%
202 Ronald "Lynn" Deloach (DEM)53%
176 Darrell Wiley (NOPTY)47%
Total: 378
Member of School Board -- District 5
4 of 7 precincts reporting - 57%
absentee reporting - 100%
256 Carolyn D. Bonton (DEM)38%
416 Stanley Celestine, Jr. (DEM)62%
Total: 672
Member of School Board -- District 6
1 of 7 precincts reporting - 14%
absentee reporting - 100%
12 Brenda Blackman Dawson (DEM)10%
19 Mary Jones (DEM)17%
40 Lizzie "Liz" Ned (DEM)35%
44 Christopher "Chris" Robinson (NOPTY)38%
Total: 115
Member of School Board -- District 7
3 of 10 precincts reporting - 30%
absentee reporting - 100%
116 Rickey Adams (REP)43%
156 Michael "P" Lacombe (DEM)57%
Total: 272
Member of School Board -- District 9
7 of 7 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
254 Rene Jean Luc Borrel (REP)18%
826 Aimee Bordelon Dupuy (REP)58%
143 Chadwick Dupuy (DEM)10%
211 John Gagnard (DEM)15%
Total: 1434
Unofficial Turnout: 50.4%
Constable -- Justice of the Peace Ward 1
0 of 2 precincts reporting - 0%
absentee reporting - 100%
41 Cody Desselle (NOPTY)29%
100 Mike Ducote (REP)71%
Total: 141
Mayor -- Town of Mansura
2 of 3 precincts reporting - 67%
absentee reporting - 100%
84 Judy M. James (DEM)42%
114 Kenneth Pickett, Sr. (DEM)58%
Total: 198
Aldermen -- Town of Mansura
(5 to be elected)
2 of 3 precincts reporting - 67%
absentee reporting - 100%
61 Rodney L. Barnett (REP)8%
113 Judy Augustine Bazert (DEM)15%
88 Bo Elmer (NOPTY)11%
97 Gaon Escude (NOPTY)12%
121 Bruce J. Jackson, Sr. (NOPTY)16%
79 Patricia "Pat" Martin (IND)10%
106 Rodrick "Poddgy" Perry (DEM)14%
114 Shawn Wilson (DEM)15%
Total: 779
Aldermen -- Village of Moreauville
(3 to be elected)
1 of 1 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
231 Felix Benjamin (DEM)29%
157 Luke Ducote (NOPTY)20%
200 Oscar "OP" Goody, Jr. (DEM)25%
213 Shannon K. Sampson (DEM)27%
Total: 801
Unofficial Turnout: 37.6%
CA NO. 1 (ACT 719 - SB 31) -- Prohibit felon from public office
Runs in multiple parishes
22 of 49 precincts reporting - 45%
absentee reporting - 100%
3939 YES73%
1436 NO27%
Total: 5375
CA NO. 2 (ACT 722 - SB 243) -- Unanimous jury for noncapital felonies
Runs in multiple parishes
22 of 49 precincts reporting - 45%
absentee reporting - 100%
3101 YES58%
2254 NO42%
Total: 5355
CA NO. 3 (ACT 717 - SB 263) -- Permit donations from political subdivisions
Runs in multiple parishes
22 of 49 precincts reporting - 45%
absentee reporting - 100%
2692 YES52%
2532 NO48%
Total: 5224
CA NO. 4 (ACT 720 - SB 59) -- Transportation Trust Fund
Runs in multiple parishes
22 of 49 precincts reporting - 45%
absentee reporting - 100%
2730 YES52%
2519 NO48%
Total: 5249
CA NO. 5 (ACT 721 - SB 163) -- Extend eligibility for tax exemptions
Runs in multiple parishes
22 of 49 precincts reporting - 45%
absentee reporting - 100%
3518 YES67%
1733 NO33%
Total: 5251
CA NO. 6 (ACT 718 - SB 164) -- Reappraisal of residential property
Runs in multiple parishes
22 of 49 precincts reporting - 45%
absentee reporting - 100%
2797 YES54%
2414 NO46%
Total: 5211
PW Fantasy Sports -- Authorize Fantasy Sports Contests - Act 322, 2018
22 of 49 precincts reporting - 45%
absentee reporting - 100%
2572 YES49%
2671 NO51%
Total: 5243
Avoyelles Parish
change parish
Secretary of State
Runs in multiple parishes
14 of 49 precincts reporting - 29%
absentee reporting - 100%
1193 Kyle Ardoin (REP)30%
302 Heather Cloud (REP)7%
665 "Gwen" Collins-Greenup (DEM)16%
72 A.G. Crowe (REP)2%
356 "Rick" Edmonds (REP)9%
520 Renee Fontenot Free (DEM)13%
607 Thomas J. Kennedy III (REP)15%
102 Matthew Paul "Matt" Moreau (NOPTY)3%
216 Julie Stokes (REP)5%
Total: 4033
U. S. Representative -- 5th Congressional District
Runs in multiple parishes
14 of 49 precincts reporting - 29%
absentee reporting - 100%
2735 Ralph Abraham (REP)68%
95 Billy Burkette (IND)2%
1109 Jessee Carlton Fleenor (DEM)28%
68 Kyle Randol (LBT)2%
Total: 4007
Member of School Board -- District 1
3 of 7 precincts reporting - 43%
absentee reporting - 100%
141 Marian Jacobs Gonzales (DEM)30%
84 Allen Holmes (NOPTY)18%
247 Latisha S. Small (DEM)52%
Total: 472
Member of School Board -- District 2
1 of 8 precincts reporting - 13%
absentee reporting - 100%
133 Ronald "Lynn" Deloach (DEM)50%
131 Darrell Wiley (NOPTY)50%
Total: 264
Member of School Board -- District 5
3 of 7 precincts reporting - 43%
absentee reporting - 100%
219 Carolyn D. Bonton (DEM)47%
244 Stanley Celestine, Jr. (DEM)53%
Total: 463
Member of School Board -- District 6
0 of 7 precincts reporting - 0%
absentee reporting - 100%
12 Brenda Blackman Dawson (DEM)11%
16 Mary Jones (DEM)15%
40 Lizzie "Liz" Ned (DEM)36%
42 Christopher "Chris" Robinson (NOPTY)38%
Total: 110
Member of School Board -- District 7
1 of 10 precincts reporting - 10%
absentee reporting - 100%
86 Rickey Adams (REP)53%
76 Michael "P" Lacombe (DEM)47%
Total: 162
Member of School Board -- District 9
5 of 7 precincts reporting - 71%
absentee reporting - 100%
235 Rene Jean Luc Borrel (REP)20%
619 Aimee Bordelon Dupuy (REP)53%
129 Chadwick Dupuy (DEM)11%
190 John Gagnard (DEM)16%
Total: 1173
Constable -- Justice of the Peace Ward 1
0 of 2 precincts reporting - 0%
absentee reporting - 100%
41 Cody Desselle (NOPTY)29%
100 Mike Ducote (REP)71%
Total: 141
Mayor -- Town of Mansura
1 of 3 precincts reporting - 33%
absentee reporting - 100%
82 Judy M. James (DEM)42%
113 Kenneth Pickett, Sr. (DEM)58%
Total: 195
Aldermen -- Town of Mansura
(5 to be elected)
1 of 3 precincts reporting - 33%
absentee reporting - 100%
59 Rodney L. Barnett (REP)8%
113 Judy Augustine Bazert (DEM)15%
86 Bo Elmer (NOPTY)11%
94 Gaon Escude (NOPTY)12%
118 Bruce J. Jackson, Sr. (NOPTY)15%
77 Patricia "Pat" Martin (IND)10%
106 Rodrick "Poddgy" Perry (DEM)14%
114 Shawn Wilson (DEM)15%
Total: 767
Aldermen -- Village of Moreauville
(3 to be elected)
1 of 1 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
231 Felix Benjamin (DEM)29%
157 Luke Ducote (NOPTY)20%
200 Oscar "OP" Goody, Jr. (DEM)25%
213 Shannon K. Sampson (DEM)27%
Total: 801
Unofficial Turnout: 37.6%
CA NO. 1 (ACT 719 - SB 31) -- Prohibit felon from public office
Runs in multiple parishes
14 of 49 precincts reporting - 29%
absentee reporting - 100%
3008 YES74%
1056 NO26%
Total: 4064
CA NO. 2 (ACT 722 - SB 243) -- Unanimous jury for noncapital felonies
Runs in multiple parishes
14 of 49 precincts reporting - 29%
absentee reporting - 100%
2325 YES58%
1713 NO42%
Total: 4038
CA NO. 3 (ACT 717 - SB 263) -- Permit donations from political subdivisions
Runs in multiple parishes
14 of 49 precincts reporting - 29%
absentee reporting - 100%
2038 YES52%
1915 NO48%
Total: 3953
CA NO. 4 (ACT 720 - SB 59) -- Transportation Trust Fund
Runs in multiple parishes
14 of 49 precincts reporting - 29%
absentee reporting - 100%
2074 YES52%
1891 NO48%
Total: 3965
CA NO. 5 (ACT 721 - SB 163) -- Extend eligibility for tax exemptions
Runs in multiple parishes
14 of 49 precincts reporting - 29%
absentee reporting - 100%
2651 YES67%
1319 NO33%
Total: 3970
CA NO. 6 (ACT 718 - SB 164) -- Reappraisal of residential property
Runs in multiple parishes
14 of 49 precincts reporting - 29%
absentee reporting - 100%
2101 YES53%
1841 NO47%
Total: 3942
PW Fantasy Sports -- Authorize Fantasy Sports Contests - Act 322, 2018
14 of 49 precincts reporting - 29%
absentee reporting - 100%
1939 YES49%
2031 NO51%
Total: 3970