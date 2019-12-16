Avoyelles School Board adopts school fees schedule

At the beginning of every school year, parents are reminded that a “free public education” isn’t completely free when they are presented with a bill for various school fees.

The fees are particularly shocking in high schools.

Beginning with the 2019-20 school year, state law will require all schools in a public school district to charge the same fees. The School Board adopted the fee schedule at its Dec. 3 meeting.

“All of the schools had the fees,” Superintendent Blaine Dauzat said, “but, for example, a locker fee may have been $15 at one school and $12 at another. The Legislature adopted a law that says that can’t be the case any longer.”

Elementary schools have only one fee -- a $25 registration fee.

A high school parent could be hit with a total of $185 in fees for their senior student.

The high schools will charge a $25 registration fee, $25 Core Class fee, $5 for a student ID badge and $20 for PE uniform.

There are optional fees of $10 for a locker, $10 for student parking pass, $50 if the student is in band and $25 if the student wishes to learn CPR.

Seniors will be charged a $15 fee to cover graduation costs.

SALES TAX AGREEMENT

In other action, the board authorized Dauzat to sign a three-year extension of an agreement with Burger King to collect parishwide sales taxes at the fast-food restaurant on Tunica Drive in Marksville.

Dauzat said Burger King is located on Tunica-Biloxi Tribe property, which is considered a “sovereign nation” and exempt from state and local sales taxes.

For several years the business paid no sales taxes, Dauzat said. About 10 years ago, District Attorney Charles Riddle negotiated an agreement under which Burger King agreed to pay the 3.25 percent parishwide sales taxes -- 1.75 percent to the School Board, 1 percent to the Police Jury and .5 percent to the parish Law Enforcement District.

That agreement was set to expire December 31. Dauzat said the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe has agreed to extend the agreement for three years.

The Police Jury also approved the extension at its Dec. 10 meeting.

In other business, the School Board rescheduled its January monthly meeting from Jan. 7 to Jan. 14.

The board will hold its five committee meetings on Tuesday, Jan. 21.