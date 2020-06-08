Avoyelles School Board announced agenda for Tuesday night meeting

REGULAR MEETING OF THE AVOYELLES PARISH SCHOOL BOARD Tuesday, June 9, 2020

ORDER OF BUSINESS

Adopting the minutes of the regular Board meeting held ruesday, May 12,2020, as printed and mailed to Board members and published in The weekly News, official joumal of the Board.

Presentation of 2020-2021 insurance proposals. (Mr. Blake Knoll and Mr. Scott Fazzio) Superintendent's Comments.

Avoyelles Parish school Board spED determination results. (Ms. Dawn Pitre)

Report on COVID 19 Feeding program. (Ms. Jenny Welch)

Request for permission to renew a confact between the Board and EdMentum. (Mr. Dexter Compton)

Strong Start, 2020, (Superintendent Dauzat)

Request for approval of a contract between the Board and whiterock cybersecurity - Eset; and request for approval of a contrct with Gaggle (student electronic monitoiing) (Becky Spencer)

Recognizing Mr. Allen Holmes. (president Robin Moreau)

Corinne Saucier Scholarship. (Superintendent Dauzat)

Discussion of possible adjustments ro the 2020-2021 School carendar. (superintendent Dauzat)

Discussion on granting a rightof-way at Old River property. (Mr. Steve Marcotte)

Resolution of the Parish School Board ofthe Parish of Avoyelles, State of Louisiana authorizing the execution and delivery of an Equipment Lease purcirase Agreement with respect to the acquisition, purchase, financing and reasing of certain equipment for the public benefit; authorizing the execution and.delivery of documents in connection therewith; and authorizing the taking of all other actions necessary to the consummation of the transactions contemplated by this resolution. (Mrs. Mary Bonnette)

Request for permission to extend the fiscal audit engagement contract with Korder, slaven, and company for an additional two years. (Mrs, Mary Bonnette)

Report of year-to-date 2019-2020 General Fund Revenues and Expenditures in comparison to prior year and budget revision. (Mrs. Mary Bonnette)

Request approval of Generar Fund Budget revision. (Mrs. Mary Bonnette)