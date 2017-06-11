Avoyelles School Board changes mind of later school day start times

A recommendation by an Avoyelles School Board committee that the school day start 30 minutes later, for safety reasons, was disregarded by the full board at its June 5 meeting.

The board’s Executive Committee endorsed a later starting time at its May 23 meeting. The main reason was to keep young children from waiting for school buses in the pre-dawn darkness. It was also noted that research finds that children learn better when classes start later in the morning. Board members reversed that position at the board meeting after hearing from some parents, voting 6-3 to leave the start times the same.

Shelia Blackman-Dupas, Lizzie Ned and Mike Lacombe voted to change the start time. Freeman Ford, Darrell Wiley, James Gauthier Chris LaCour, Van Kojis and John Gagnard voted to leave the starting times the same as this past school year.

LaCour, the board president, said he had posted the proposed school times on Facebook and was surprised by the response he received. He said those replying to his post wanted the school times to remain the same in the upcoming school year.

At the committee meeting, LaCour had said that children’s safety “outdoes everything.”

“I haven’t gotten a response in favor of later school times,” Wiley said. “Parents will still drop their children off at school around 7:15 a.m. making the students have to wait because school would not start until 8:10 a.m.”

Lacombe said he sees buses picking up children at 5:45 a.m. “It’s about safety,” Lacombe told other board members. “Also, research says if children sleep for 30 minutes longer they will have improved test scores.”

Gauthier said the presentation in favor of changing starting times was good at the committee meeting, but added that parents are now speaking out about the proposed change.

Superintendent Blaine Dauzat said at the committee meeting he would recommend the change, but reminded board members of two major negatives that blocked the move in past years.

One effect it would have had was on athletes and others who may have to travel to participate in afterschool activities.

He said those events will not re-schedule to start 30 minutes later, so the students participating in those activities would have to miss some late afternoon instructional time to be able to get to the events on time.

The other possible drawback would have been for those high school students attending LSUA through the dual enrollment program. Dauzat said the later start time could mean students would miss out on one class per semester because the bus would leave the high school later.

He said many of the high school students drive to school, so the later start time would not affect them if the bus was able to leave at the same time it did this past school year.

However, “there is a risk that some kids would be cut out” if the bus left before the route buses arrived at the school.

Dauzat told board members that Avoyelles Parish has one of the state’s earliest starting times for schools.