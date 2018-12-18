Avoyelles School Board committee recommends firing drivers who leave children on buses

School bus drivers who leave a child on their bus will be immediately fired if a School Board committee recommendation is ap-proved in January.

“Zero tolerance,” Avoyelles School Board member Chris LaCour said.

Transportation Supervisor Brent Whiddon told the board’s Bus Committee that a Marksville Elementary 1st grader fell asleep on the bus last Monday (Dec. 10) and the bus driver failed to see him asleep in his seat.

Whiddon said he happened to be where the bus was parked and noticed the child on the bus about 45 minutes after the bus had been parked.

This is the second child-on-a-bus incident in the past two months.

Whiddon said he would recommend the bus driver be fired, primarily because he has a previous safety-related infraction in his record.

He said he has been relying on precedent in how to handle these issues because there is no board-adopted policy.

“A policy would make my job a lot easier,” Whiddon said.

After discussion, the committee adopted the zero tolerance policy to fire a bus driver whose failure to check his bus results in a child being left on the parked bus.

The district could also randomly view bus camera video to determine if bus drivers are checking their buses.

INSTALL SAFETY BUTTON

Newer buses have a button at the back of the bus that must be hit when the bus is parked. If the bus driver leaves the bus without hitting the safety button, a loud alarm will sound.

Older buses do not have this feature, but the board approved installing the button/alarm system at its Dec. 4 meeting.

Whiddon said he called neighboring parishes. Two of those -- Pointe Coupee and Evangeline -- contract with First Student, a private school transportation provider.

A First Student official said the company would immediately fire one of its drivers for leaving a child on a bus.

Superintendent Blaine Dauzat emphasized he was not speaking in opposition to the zero tolerance motion, but wanted the board and public to know that “most of our drivers realize how important their responsibility is and do what they are supposed to do.”

Dauzat said it is appropriate that the outgoing board members are the ones who discussed the issue in committee and are recommending the action but it will be a board with seven new members who will have to either approve or reject the committee’s recommendation.

The superintendent said he didn’t want to “throw most of the bus drivers under the bus. They don’t deserve the blame for what two have done in recent months.”

He noted that some area school districts would not consider firing the driver until after at least two incidents -- with a warning and suspension being imposed before the driver could be fired.

Board member James Gauthier said the district has been fortunate that none of the left-child incidents resulted in injury.”

“What if a driver leaves a child on the bus and the child gets out and gets hit by a car,” Gauthier said. “Do we just suspend him?”