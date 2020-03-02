Avoyelles School Board expected to continue with 4-day week

It appears the four-day school week will have at least one more year to prove its worth. At its Feb. 18 meeting, the Avoyelles School Board Executive Committee endorsed a four-day, Tuesday-Friday school week calendar for the 2020-21 school year.

Superintendent Blaine Dauzat told board members he believes the four-day week will need two or three years to determine if it is better for the district than the traditional five-day week.

Although the four-member committee -- five counting Board President Robin Moreau -- cannot make a decision for the entire board, eight of the nine members were present and there were no objections voiced.

The 2020-21 calendar is expected to be approved at the March 3 board meeting.

However, it was noted at the meeting that the board could change its mind prior to the start of school year on Aug. 6. Dauzat said he would hope any such change would be made soon enough to give district officials time to make necessary changes to accommodate a new calendar.

Under the recommended calendar, teachers would start work on Aug. 3 with in-service training Aug. 3-5. Students would report to school on Aug. 6. Teachers would have another training day on Oct. 19, a Monday.

There will be six vacation days in November this year. Thanksgiving holidays will be Nov. 24-27. Veterans Day falls on a Wednesday, so schools will be closed Nov. 11. Election Day is a Tuesday, so schools will be closed Nov. 3.

Christmas break will begin on Dec. 22. Teachers will report for two days of in-service training, Jan. 4-5. Students will start the second semester on Jan. 6.

There will be one day off for Mardi Gras, Feb. 16.

There will be one week off for Easter, March 30-April 2.

Students will go to school only one Monday during the year, on April 26. That is the week students take state assessment tests.

School ends May 19. Graduation ceremonies will be held May 13 (Avoyelles), 14 (Bunkie), 18 (LaSAS) and 19 (Marksville).

Teachers will work May 20-21 to wrap up paperwork and close for the school year.

There will 72 student instruction days in the first semester and 73 in the second semester for a total of 145 days for students.

There will be 155 teacher days during the school year.

Dauzat told the committee that there is too little academic data available to determine how the longer school days and shorter school weeks are affecting students’ school work.

When the change was made, it was hoped the four-day week would help the school system recruit and retain teachers. The district’s salaries for teachers is at or near the bottom of the 70 public school systems and its schools have struggled to fill vacancies.

Hiring retired teachers has kept a certified teacher in many classrooms.

It has helped in that regard, reducing the number of long-term, uncertified substitute teachers in the classrooms.

It was also hoped it would reduce teacher and student absences, save money and improve academic performance.

Some comparative data will be available shortly after the end of the school year. Academic performance data will not be official until the state releases this school year’s annual School and District Performance Scores next fall.

When all of the first-year results are gathered and analyzed, board members will know whether to be encouraged by the change in schedule or if the district should return to a five-day school week.

Based on comments at the committee meeting, there appears to be a sentiment to give the four-day week at least two years.