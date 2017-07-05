Avoyelles School Board facing $1.1M deficit

The upcoming budget shortfall for the Avoyelles Parish School Board has been a concern for almost a year, but won’t be as bad as originally thought.

Early in the 2017-2018 budget planning process, the entire budget was projected to be headed for a $3.5 million deficit. The projected budget still expects the school system to end the year in the red, but that deficit has been trimmed to $1.1 million.

Finance Director Mary Bonnette presented the budget numbers to School Board members during a Finance Committee meeting on June 20.

“I think the staff has done an outstanding job in working with the budget,” School Superintendent Blaine Dauzat said. “We have trimmed over $2.7 million in the past year from the budget, but the students haven’t felt the cuts. The cuts we have made we feel we can sustain.”

Dauzat said the $1.1 million shortfall could be on the high side because Bonnette’s estimates were conservative. He feels revenue will be higher and expenses lower than Bonnette has projected in the upcoming fiscal year.

“People complain that we may put the finances of the school system above the needs of a student,” Dauzat said. “We always try to meet the needs of the students, but we also have to consider the financial aspect of running the school system.”

The general fund will begin the 2017-18 budget year July 1 with an $8.7 million balance and is projected to end the year at $7.55 million, a 1-percent loss of $1.15 million.

The general fund accounts for all financial resources except those required to be accounted in another fund. The general fund is the chief reporting vehicle for current operations and is supported primarily by local taxes and state entitlements.

Bonnette told the committee that general fund revenues and other sources of revenues are expected to drop to $37.78 million in the 2017-2018 budget from $38,782,809 in the 2016-2017 budget. The expected drop in the general fund balance is largely due to no increase in Minimum Foundation Program (MFP) funding while expenses continue to rise each year. MFP funding received by Avoyelles from the state per student has not changed in five years.

The MFP is the district’s single largest revenue source at $32 million -- about 50 percent of the school system’s revenue. The state has not provided the annual 2.75 percent increase in MFP revenues for the past five fiscal years.

To make matters worse, the system is forecasting a drop of 154 students this coming school year which cuts per student funding from the state.

The reasons, according to Dauzat, include an apparent decline in the number of young couples with school-age children in the parish, no new industries to attract young working-class families with school age children, and an increase in students choosing to attend charter schools, private schools or home schooling programs.

The board is also projected to spend $935,670 within the capital projects fund with only $262,000 in revenue projected to come in causing a deficit of $673,670.

Sales and use taxes are the second largest source of revenue with $7.7 million accounting for about 15 percent of the total revenue received.

Health insurance rates are expected to remain the same, but they have not been announced.

The board continues to monitor operations in order to offset the increase in expenditures.

A big expense will be money for the state retirement system. The increase in the school employees and the Teachers Retirement System will result in an approximate increased cost of $360,000.

Money deposited into the general fund helps pay for salaries and benefits for employees and other expenses. Deposits into the special revenue fund pay for utilities and repairs of school facilities.

The 2017-18 budget includes some staff reductions made to cover budget shortfalls caused by cuts in federal, state and local funding.

One healthy area of the budget are special revenues which are expected to total almost $16.84 million with expenses of just over $15.2 million. The special revenue fund balance is projected to increase from over $2.8 million to $3.4 million. The special revenue funds include federal and state grants, food service, special maintenance tax, Title XIX and LaSAS funds.

Dauzat said that with a budget “something changes everyday.” He said the staff works hard to achieve a balanced budget “despite a revenue stream that has been reduced, but the cost of expenses continue to rise.”