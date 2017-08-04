Avoyelles School Board may axe Executive Committee pay

The Avoyelles Parish School Board’s Executive Committee members will not accept a stipend for the committee’s monthly meeting after Dec. 31.

The committee endorsed that act at its meeting July 25. It is expected to be adopted by the full School Board Aug. 1. All but one board member was at the meeting and there was no opposition voiced. The committee vote was 5-0.

The action is intended to help the school system cut expenses as it faces some fairly grim economic times ahead. Board members serving on the committee receive an additional $50 per month.

Committee member Mike Lacombe said the committee stipend should be eliminated since the board is making cuts in several other areas.

Committee member Freeman Ford asked board attorney Anthony Salario if the board could legally cut out that stipend. Salario said it could because it is not part of the salary that was in place when the board members were elected to their current term in office.

State law prohibits cutting an elected official’s pay during his term in office.

The Executive Committee was given extra pay because years ago the committee met several times a month while other board members met much less often.

Lacombe noted that is no longer the case, with the Executive Committee meeting only once a month.

“After all the cutbacks we are asking our employees to do in trying to save money, it is only fair that we, as a board, cut back also,” Lacombe said.

In another matter, the committee decided to cap the number of mental health agencies working in the district at nine -- one for each of the nine schools participating in that program.

There are four agencies working in the parish and another three have applied, which would give the parish seven agencies providing those services.

Avoyelles High is under contract with St. Frances Cabrini Hospital to provide mental health services to its students. Cabrini operates a school-based health clinic at AHS.

School Board President Chris LaCour said not setting a cap could allow a large number of mental health agencies working in the parish with each one seeing only a few patients. Under the cap, the agencies would be on a rotating system working at nine of the public schools.

Superintendent Blaine Dauzat said that seven agencies can cover the nine schools.

The School Board will do background checks on all employees of the the mental health agencies to make sure they can work in the schools.

After some discussion, the committee endorsed converting the mental health plan into a district policy. The proposed policy will be drawn up by the District Attorney’s Office and be presented to the full board at a later date.

BUILDING & LANDS

The Building and Lands Committee met July 18 and received an appraisal on the former Career Development Center school (CDC) in Cottonport, now being used by Avoyelles Parish Sheriff Doug Anderson as the parish women’s prison.

Under that appraisal, the building should be rented for $59,400 a year ($4,950 a month).

The committee will discuss with the sheriff if there are any in-kind services APSO could provide in lieu of paying the recommended rental.

Some board members suggested the sheriff could pay for two of the three resource officers in the high schools to cover the CDC rental.

The committee determined that the school district must receive something of value from the sheriff as compensation for the APSO’s use of the building.

In other business, Lacombe, who also serves on that committee, asked if it would be cheaper to hire a cleaning company to clean schools instead of hiring custodians. He suggested it be tried at one school as a pilot program.

“Not all the schools are not being kept clean,” Lacombe said. “We could use a cleaning company and let go of the janitors.”

School Maintenance Supervisor Steve Marcotte said he had studied that possibility before and found that contracting a private company to clean the schools would cost $1 million more than the board is paying now.

“The problem is finding good employees to work as janitors,” Marcotte said. “There are some that do good work by themselves while there are others that need to be pushed by the principals.”

Marcotte said the problem is that principals are so busy during the summer with other duties that they can’t watch over the janitors all day.