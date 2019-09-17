Avoyelles School Board member Robinson charged with simple battery

Avoyelles School Board member Chris Robinson of Bunkie said he will "demand a public apology from the Bunkie Police Department" for charging him with simple battery in connection with an incident this past Saturday night.

Robinson and two women, Wyneka Washington and Wanda Washington, were involved in a "verbal altercation" on Keller Street at about 6:50 p.m. Saturday, according to a BPD statement. The report states the altercation "turned physical, which led to the arrest of all three suspects." They were taken to the Bunkie Police Department, read their Miranda rights, charged with simple battery and released "on court orders for Bunkie City Court."

Robinson said he was unaware that he had formally been charged with the misdemeanor offense until informed by the media of a police department report indicating he was arrested. He said he was read his rights, gave officers his statement and was released.

"I did nothing wrong," Robinson said. "This puts a black eye on my reputation and I will be demanding a public apology from the Bunkie Police Department."