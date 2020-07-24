Avoyelles School Board postpones opening day to Aug. 26

With each day bringing reports of a double-digit increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the parish, and the governor extending Phase 2 of the state's anti-COVID campaign to early August, the Avoyelles Parish School Board decided at a special meeting Monday (July 20) to delay the opening of school by three weeks, to Aug. 26.

The 2020-21 school year will be extended by two weeks, to May 28.

While students will have the option of being "100 percent virtual" and attending class by computer, those opting for the "brick-and-mortar" option will be divided into two groups.

Students whose names begin with A-I will attend school on Tuesday and Wednesday. Those with names beginning with J-Z will attend Thursday and Friday. The group not in school will participate in the class via the computer device the district will provide every student.

Registration in the virtual program began July 20. The last day to register is Tuesday (July 28). Schools are closed today (July 24) and Monday (July 27).

The changes to the school year holiday schedule, made in June, were not amended by the board's action at its July 20 special meeting. Neither was the decision to continue with a 4-day school week for the upcoming school year.

School Board President Robin Moreau said the delay will be good for the students and for the schools.

"I'm in favor of the later start," Moreau said. "In fact, I would have preferred to start the school year closer to Labor Day and give us one more week."

Moreau said he has also suggested returning to a five-day school week, but the majority of the board members are willing to give the four-day week more time to prove itself. The 4-day week went into effect in 2019-20 school year, which was disrupted when the coronavirus crisis forced campuses to close just after the third 9-weeks grading period.

Superintendent Blaine Dauzat said the delay will provide more time for the state to hopefully get out of the current spike in COVID-19 cases. It also gives the district more time to prepare for what is, and will be, a one-of-a-kind school year.

A side benefit is that students, who will be required to wear masks in school, will be spared the often oppressive heat of early August.

Dauzat said the district has to be prepared to change plans again if circumstances and state mandates require it. He said all precautions have been taken to make schools as safe as possible and to make a child's education a priority.

Teachers will be reporting to school on Aug. 20 for additional training in conducting online classes, Dauzat said.

There are several issues that could pop up this year that the district has never had to face before.

What will be done if there is a "hotspot" of cases in a school or class?

What to do if a teacher tests positive -- bring in a substitute or have the teacher teach the class virtually from her home?

Despite the possible obstacles and challenges, Dauzat said the district plans to move forward. Having the "virtual option" in its arsenal puts this district in a better position than many other districts.

Dauzat said educational experts have noted that academic instruction is only part of the value of attending school. It is also important for children's socialization needs.

For that reason, Dauzat said he hopes the state can enter Phase 3 soon which would allow the district to move past the "hybrid" model with half the students in class at school and half attending the class on computers.

In another matter, the School Board called a special election for March 20, 2021 to finish the unexpired term of District 6 board member Van Kojis, whose resignation for health reasons takes effect July 31.

Moreau said he may call a special meeting next week to appoint an interim board member that could begin service on the board for the Aug. 4 board meeting.