Avoyelles School Board rejects, then renews alternative school for one year

While principals and Superintendent Blaine Dauzat firmly support the Avoyelles Virtual Alternative Program (AVAP) as a successful program, the "disciplinary school" in Hessmer still draws criticism from some board members.

The contract with the private Ombudsman Educational Services to operate the center on the former Hessmer High School campus was discussed at length during an unusual meeting of the School Board on April 14.

Due to the COVID-19 measures, the meeting was closed to the public and was livestreamed on Facebook from the Marksville High School auditorium stage. Only 10 people at a time were allowed in the building. Supervisors who had to present information to the board remained outside the building and were brought in one at a time to make their presentation and then leave.

On stage were Dauzat, seven board members and a videographer. The board members and Dauzat sat at individual tables.

Child Welfare & Attendance Supervisor Jennifer Dismer started her presentation on the agenda item by saying she recommended renewing the contract with Ombudsman to provide the same full-day program it did this school year, until the year was interrupted by state-mandated closing of the school campuses due to COVID-19.

Although the contract period is for three years and is not expiring, Dismer noted there is a provision that allows the board to approve adjustments or cancel the program during an annual review before the end of the school year -- usually in March. That was done last year, when the board amended the contract for the full-day session, a 10-student elementary program and some staffing changes.

Dismer said the cost of the program is $519,480 a year -- the same as agreed for last year.

Board President Robin Moreau led the opposition to renewing the contract, primarily due to the cost.

There had been comments that the program cost about $16,000 per student. Using the contract cost of $519,480 a year, and the capacity of 65 students at any one time, the per-student cost for an entire

year would be just short of $8,000 -- approximately what the school district receives per student from the state's Minimum Foundation Program allotment.

Dismer noted that 110 students had been served at the school during the year, with students who had "earned" the right to return to their school being replaced by others who were expelled or deemed in need of the behavior-modification programs used at AVAP.

If the number of individual students who attended the center is used to determine the "cost per student" figure, it would be reduced to just over $4,700.

Several principals emailed in responses during the discussion, stating they supported the program and that it was a great benefit to the high schools.

Options to AVAP were considered during the discussion. Those included staffing a similar program operated by district personnel. That would cost about $1 million and probably require pulling staff from the schools to

staff the alternative school, in addition to hiring a principal and a social worker.

Moreau said he did not understand why it would cost almost twice as much for the district to operate the alternative program than it costs Ombudsman to operate the program.

The other option would be to "send them home with a computer" to continue learning on their own with an online instructional program. That poses a problem because the state requires face-to-face instruction for special ed and students with diagnosed behavioral conditions. Those students cannot be sentenced to an online-only education option. AVAP had served 41 such students up to the point schools were closed.

It was noted that dealing with expelled students is different now than in the past, when a child who messed up was just sent home and told not to come back for 12 months. School districts cannot just cut students loose to drift where they may, but must continue the student's education during expulsion and long-term suspensions.

Despite comments of support from Dauzat, Dismer and the emailed responses from principals, the motion to approve the full-day program for another year failed, 3-4, with Moreau, Aimee Dupuy, Lynn DeLoach and Rickey Adams voting against. Board members Latisha Small, Stanley Celestine and Van Kojis voted in favor. Boardmembers Chris LaCour and Chris Robinson -- who both approved continuing the program in March 2019 -- were absent.

"What are we going to do," Kojis asked immediatelyafter the vote.

Small said board members were elected to support and educate all students and doing away with AVAP would fail many of those students.

She said wifi service is bad or non-existent in some areas of the parish, so using a portable computer with an online program is not an option. Dauzat urged the board members to reconsider their rejection. He pointed out that the parish just recently improved its graduation rate to above the state average. Eliminating AVAP would likely result in 30-50 high school students "going to the streets" if they were sent home with a laptop and a log-in code to an online program.

"It's not just about numbers," Dauzat said, adding that he does like to brag when the district has figures showing its success. "Its about 30 to 50 students a year who have come back to our campuses and continued their education and graduated."

Dauzat has pointed out before that losing students via dropouts costs the district money in lost MFP funds due to lower enrollment. If only 10 students drop out that could have been retained, that is a loss of about $80,000.

If Dauzat's estimate of 30-50 dropouts without AVAP is correct, that would equate to $240,000 - $400,000 less in MFP funds.

Before the item could be reconsidered, someone on the prevailing side had to ask that it be reconsidered. DeLoach said he was concerned about the cost of the program when he voted against a one-year renewal last March. He said he still has that concern. However, he agreed to approve the contract for another year on condition that it be carefully reviewed and considered next March.

When the vote was taken on the one-year approval, it passed 5-2, with Adams also changing his vote.

Moreau said he is "passionate about educating every child," but believes the district is "spending too much" on expelled students.