Avoyelles School Board reschedules March 3 meeting, Student of the Year reception to March 10

The Avoyelles Parish School Board meeting which would normally be held Tuesday (March 3) has been rescheduled for 5 p.m. next Tuesday (March 10), Superintendent Blaine Dauzat said.

The Student of the Year reception has also been rescheduled for 4:30 p.m. next Tuesday in the Central Office library.

The notice and agenda for the March 3 date was printed in the Avoyelles Journal on Sunday. The change was made after the newspaper went to press.

The change was made to allow district officials and board members to travel with three high school boys basketball teams to Round 2 playoff games. Marksville will play Brusly, Bunkie plays Franklin and Avoyelles plays Red River-Coushatta, all on Tuesday. In Round 1 action this past Thursday Avoyelles defeated North Caddo 72-67, and Bunkie came from behind to defeat Lakeside, 54-53. Marksville beat Carroll, 62-58, on Friday. All three local teams played at home last week but continue their playoff journey on the road Tuesday.