Avoyelles School Board to save $350K over five years with new assessment test

A new assessment program for Avoyelles Parish School District students will not only save $350,000 over the next five years, but virtually guarantee the test is aligned with the state standards.

The “LEAP 360” tests are produced by the same company that produces the annual LEAP tests that determine in large part a school and school system’s “grade” for the school year.

Superintendent Blaine Dauzat told the School Board’s Education Committee Aug. 15 that LEAP 360 replaces the Discovery Education assessment program.

He said the district spent $70,000 a year for Discovery Ed tests. LEAP 360 will be provided free-of-charge to the district for the next five years -- a $350,000 savings.

All districts will have a free year this year. Avoyelles Parish is part of a grant-funded program that will give rural, high-poverty, low-performing school districts four additional free years of LEAP 360.

DIAGNOSTICS TEST

The first test to be administered under LEAP 360 will be a “diagnostics” test Aug. 28.

This will test the pre-requisite skills needed for the current grade or class to determine if a student is missing essential skills necessary to be successful in this year’s grade or class, Data Instructional Coordinator Wendy Marchand said.

For example, a 3rd grader would not be tested on information learned or to be learned in 3rd grade, but would be tested on 2nd grade skills to detect if he failed to master an essential skill needed to be successful in 3rd grade.