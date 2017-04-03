Avoyelles School Board taking close look at its properties

When the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office closed yet another parish prison being housed in a former school, it may have been a blessing in disguise.

After the latest “re-vacating” of a school district property, board members are talking about getting serious about either selling the property or making money from any leases of those buildings.

The School Board Building & Lands Committee discussed what to do with unused property -- not 16th Section tracts -- during its meeting March 21.

District Attorney Charles Riddle noted the board has a lot more flexibility in selling property that is not part of a 16th Section. The board would still have to advertise and take bids on the property, but it would not require approval by the Legislature like selling a 16th Section tract would.

“We need to start looking at our properties,” Committee Chairman Mike Lacombe said. “We need to make money on our buildings. We leased the Evergreen prison site for over 20 years and didn’t get one nickel That’s not good business.”

The school district leased closed schools to the Sheriff’s Department under an intergovernmental agreement that APSO would maintain the properties in lieu of paying rent.

Detention Center No. 2, also called the Bunkie Detention Center, was housed in the former special education center located at the intersection of La. Hwy 115 and La. Hwy 29. It is between Bunkie and Evergreen.

Sheriff Doug Anderson abruptly closed the prison a few weeks ago.

Lacombe said APSO has 90 days to “put it back like it was,” under the lease terms.

SERIOUS CONCERN

The most serious concern with that is whether some central air conditioning equipment was removed after the prison closed.

Riddle said removing window units would be acceptable, but a central air unit “would be a component part of the facility” and would have to remain at the building. If any such equipment was removed, “it would have to be restored,” he added.

As part of the “get serious” campaign, the committee recommended getting appraisals on three vacant school properties that have not been recently appraised.

The committee also wants the board to look at the numerous small lots throughout the parish and some long-closed school sites to determine how to make the best use of the property -- use it, lease it or sell it.

At this time, the board has appraised Bunkie Middle School’s buildings at $315,400, Simmesport Elementary’s at $148,000 and Mansura Middle’s at $595,000.

There are no appraisals on Marksville Middle -- known to many as the former Fifth Ward High -- or the special ed center property discussed at the meeting. The board will also be asked to appraise the former Career Development Center in Cottonport -- which currently houses the APSO’s women’s prison.

Simmesport Elementary also had its second life as a prison after it was closed as part of a consolidation order in 1988.

Bordelonville High, closed that same year, also became a prison and was vacated again when that prison closed.

The board sold the property to the community a few years ago and is now a volunteer fire department training and community center.

The Village of Hessmer purchased most of the former Hessmer High campus, including a baseball park complex. It continues to lease the gym under a non-cash agreement with the School Board in which the village agrees to provide routine maintenance and security for the gym.

The “elementary wing” of the school currently houses the district’s alternative school for expelled and long-term suspended students.

PROPERTY INVENTORY

A property inventory provided to the board in 2014 reported the board either owned outright or held mineral rights on 647.61 acres of non-16th Section lands in the parish.

The parish has 5,526.46 acres of Section 16 property in the parish and 1,838.11 acres of “indemnity lands” in Concordia, Caldwell and St. James parishes, which were assigned to the parish by the state to compensate for incomplete 16th Section tracts.

While school boards have use of 16th Section and indemnity lands to make money from timber, agriculture or recreational leases, the school districts do not own those properties. For that reason, the Legislature must approve any request to sell or transfer those properties to another owner or property holder.