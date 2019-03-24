Avoyelles School Board tangles with RRCA lease; approves 45-year lease agreement

It took about 30 minutes to get the wording right for a motion to authorize leasing part of the former Mansura High School property to the fledgling Red River Charter Academy.

It took about two minutes for the carefully crafted resolution to be shot down on a 4-5 vote.

It took another special meeting this past Thursday to reach a final decision.

The Avoyelles School Board met in special session on March 18 to consider leasing the closed school site to the new charter school that was approved by the Board of Elementary & Secondary Education in December. The motion to lease the Mansura High property to Red River Charter was defeated at the March 18 meeting.

One question raised, but not answered, at that meeting was whether the School Board is legally required to at least offer the recently approved charter school the opportunity to lease the closed Mansura school.

THURSDAY MEETING

That unresolved question led to another special meeting being held at 5 p.m. this past Thursday (March 21) to revisit the RRCA lease issue. A 45-year lease, for $3,500 a month, was approved on a 4-1 vote, with one board member abstaining and three absent.

RRCA will open this coming school year with grades 6-8 and add a high school grade each year until it is a grade 6-12 high school, regardless of whether Mansura High is approved as the site.

RRCA will be the parish’s third charter high school, tying Avoyelles with the Lake Charles and Shreveport areas for the most charter schools outside of the New Orleans and Baton Rouge metro areas.

Board member Robin Moreau made the motion to negotiate the lease to RRCA. Board President Lynn Deloach and board members Stanley Celestine Jr. and Aimee Dupuy -- who are both also RRCA board members -- also voted in favor of the proposal at both meetings. At the March 18 meeting, “old” board members Van Kojis and Chris LaCour were joined by “new” board members Chris Robinson III, Latisha Small and Rickey Adams to defeat the idea of leasing Mansura High to what some see as a “competing” school that will take students and state funds from the local public school district. At the March 21 meeting, Small voted against the lease proposal, Robinson abstained and Kojis, LaCour and Adams were absent.

The motion finally adopted was to lease the former Mansura High property to RRCA for $3,500 a month for 45 years, with the charter school having the option to purchase the property after a year.

The motion includes a provision that if RRCA broke the lease, it could not claim reimbursement for any capital improvements it made to the site. However, if the School Board invoked its right to terminate the lease to use the building as a school in the event of an emergency, the charter school would be entitled to the depreciated value of any capital improvements it made to the property during the time it leased the site.

The lease will begin May 1.

The lease does not include the former 6th grade center, currently housing the district's pupil appraisal program, nor a building that is being used by a truck driving school.

All of the “t” crossing and “i” dotting on March 18 was for naught, however, when Moreau’s motion attracted only four of the nine board members’ support.

STATE LAW

Dupuy asked District Attorney Charles Riddle if it is true that state law requires a local school board to lease any unused school property to an approved charter school?

“Some charter schools,” he replied.

At the March 21 special meeting, Riddle told board members and RRCA officials in attendance that state law does require the board to offer the vacant school property to the approved charter school.

Louisiana statute 17:3982 (B) states a local school board “shall make available to chartering groups any vacant school facilities or any facility slated to be vacant for lease or purchase up to fair market value.” That language is mandatory (SHALL) and not permissive or discretionary (MAY).

The law later specifically requires that public schools converted to a Type II charter by the state be given the property and all equipment, instructional materials and furniture of that school.

That provision does not apply to this case since Mansura High is not being converted into a charter school, but merely being considered as a possible site for the new charter school.

RRCA President Brad Augustine said the charter school is giving School Board members until Monday (March 25) to “reconsider what they just did. I am not sure they realize what they did.”

Seeking a legal remedy to force the School Board to lease the property to RRCA “is definitely not off the table,” Augustine said. “The law seems pretty clear.”

Augustine said Red River has to make a decision by Monday to ensure the school can open this August for the 2019-20 school year.

After the meeting, the newspaper contacted Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools Executive Director Caroline Roemer concerning the issue.

She said a Type II charter “is not guaranteed a facility” to operate as a school.

“The state will not force a local school board to lease a vacant school to a Type II charter,” Roemer said. “If they want to sit on a vacant building because they would rather it be vacant than have a charter school in it, that’s their business. However, if they are going to lease or sell that property to any other individual or community organization , the charter school has the right of first refusal to lease or purchase that property.”

Also, she noted, the law states the lease or purchase price must be “at or below fair market value,” so a local school board cannot make an unreasonable lease or purchase price it knows will be rejected as a way to circumvent that law.

The RRCA board is also considering whether to adopt the 4-day school week the School Board approved for 2019-20 or stay with the traditional 5-day school week.

Augustine said RRCA board members are reviewing all issues related to that decision, including transportation of students to and from school if it opts for the five-day week.

Since RRCA will not have any elementary students, the issue of child care on the “fifth day” is not as important as it is for parents of younger children.

ETHICS OPINION

For those concerned with the two School Board members serving on both boards, the Louisiana Board of Ethics issued an advisory opinion on Feb. 15 that there is no conflict of interest that would require Celestine and Dupuy to abstain from voting on issues involving Red River Charter.

State law (R.S. 42:1112B(3) prohibits a public official from participating in a governmental transaction in which he is an officer, director, trustee or employee of an organization in which he holds a substantial economic interest.

Another statute (R.S. 42:1123(1) allows public officials to participate in “charitable, religious, non-profit educational, public service or civic organizations when no compensation is received.”

The Ethics Board opinion found that the two board members can vote on matters involving Red River Charter because the school “is a non-profit educational organization and you do dot receive compensation to serve as a member of its board.”

Dupuy had sought the opinion because she felt “there may be negotiations in the future between the Avoyelles Parish School Board and Red River Charter Academy regarding the type of charter, rental of buildings and transportation.”