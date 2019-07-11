Avoyelles School Buses sent to South Louisiana to help with evacuation

About 26 Avoyelles Parish school buses are on their way to south Louisiana today to aid in hurricane evacuations.

State officials requested buses from outlying parishes to assist with evacuees who had no means of transportation.

Steve Marcotte of the Avoyelles Parish School Board said the buses that were sent are owned by the school board and are kept on the warehouse grounds in Marksville. Local school bus drivers were enlisted to drive the buses.

The storm is expected to arrive as a Tropical Storm when it reaches the Avoyelles area late Saturday.

Yesterday, Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency for all of Louisiana in preparation for the impact of the storm. The system will likely produce storm surge, hurricane-force winds and up to 15 inches of rain across the state. "This is going to be a Louisiana event with coastal flooding and widespread, heavy rainfall potentially impacting every part of the state,” said Gov. Edwards. “No one should take this storm lightly. As we know all too well in Louisiana, low intensity does not necessarily mean low impact. Now is the time to check your emergency supplies and get a gameplan for your family and pets. I urge the public to continue monitoring local media for weather developments and follow the directions of local officials. We expect multiple parishes to declare states of emergency, and we stand ready to assist our local partners with all available resources. My office is in constant communication with FEMA and we will continue to provide updates as necessary."