Avoyelles School District to celebrate 'top in performance growth' status

The Avoyelles Parish School system is proud to be the state public school district with the highest rise in academic improvement from 2015-2018.

“Despite ranking 69th out of 69 in funding, our district ranked first in all of Louisiana in the amount of academic improvement over that three-year period,” APSD Parent & Family Engagement Coordinator Rebecca Spencer said. “It’s such an honor to be ranked first in the state in improvement, that we thought we needed to celebrate.”

That celebration will be this Friday (March 22) with all full-time employees -- teachers, principals, office personnel, support staff, bus drivers and Central Office staff -- invited to attend the event from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at LaSAS. The school is located in the Bay Hills community between Hessmer and Bunkie and is intended to be a day of fun for all attending.

The day is already a day off for students and is a professional development training day for employees.

“We want to celebrate our loyal employees who work hard every day despite being the lowest paid" in the state, Spencer said. “We have received thousands of dollars in donations to fund the event. No public funds are being used for the celebration.”

After meeting at their individual schools, all full-time employees will be served a free lunch with music and games.

“We have 650 full-time employees in our system and we are hoping to see them all,” Spencer said.

Each employee who attends will receive a free T-shirt.

The event is not open to the public.

For more information call 253-5982.