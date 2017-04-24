Avoyelles School District is 'majority minority'

It has been said, usually in a negative light, that the Avoyelles Parish School District is a “majority minority” district. In the past, the numbers disputed that. Some schools were predominantly black, others were predominantly white, but the district overall was slightly majority white.

The parish population overall is 67 percent white, but it is generally understood that parochial schools in and near the parish have attracted a number of white students. Two public charter schools in the parish have also attracted more white students than black students -- a fact that those opposed to any future charter schools in the parish have raised in support of their position.

The racial makeup of a school or a school district does not -- and should not -- be used to reach a decision on whether the school or district is “good” or “bad.” However, such figures are still deemed important by those who “judge” a school district and to others with a vested interest in the schools and school district.

The latest enrollment figures show the public school system is just over 47 percent white.

The district had 5,311 students enrolled in the official Feb. 1 headcount that determines the district’s state funding. There were 2,510 black students, 2,505 whites, 164 multi-racial students, 53 American Indian students, 49 Hispanic students, 29 Asian students and one Pacific Island student.

The district’s smallest school is Riverside Elementary, with 295 students -- 159 black (53.9 percent), 123 white (41.7 percent) and 13 other.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Marksville High is the district’s largest school with 790 students in grades 9-12. Its enrollment is about 46 percent white. It had 380 blacks, 362 whites and 48 other/multi-racial.

At this time, all three football-playing high schools are a “majority minority.”

Avoyelles High had 304 whites, 303 blacks and 20 other/multi-race students as of Feb. 1. This makes white students a minority with about 48 percent of the 627 enrollment.

Bunkie Magnet High’s 538 enrollment is almost 59 percent black, 37 percent white and 4 percent other/multi-racial.

LaSAS, the only Type 4 charter school in the state -- approved by the state Board of Elementary & Secondary Education and operating within the local public school district -- has been criticized for being “too white.”

When compared to the district’s overall racial makeup in grades 7-12 -- 47.85 black, 47.85 white and 4.3 other/multi-racial -- that would be accurate. Based on the parish’s overall racial makeup, it isn’t.

The 7-12 high school had 396 students on Feb. 1, of which 31.5 percent were black, 65.3 percent were white and 3.2 percent were other/multi-racial.

ELEMENTARIES

The overall elementary enrollment was also very close to even along racial lines -- 46.7 percent black, 46.4 percent white and 4.9 percent other/multi-racial.

The Riverside numbers have already been noted.

Bunkie Elementary Learning Academy is the most lopsided of the district’s 10 schools in terms of racial composition. It had an enrollment of 365 with 282 blacks (77.26 percent), 68 whites (18.63 percent) and 15 other/multi-racial (4.11 percent).

Lafargue Elementary is almost as lopsided on the other side. The Ward 1 school had 662 students, with 499 whites (75.4 percent), 132 blacks (19.9 percent) and 31 other/multi-racial students (4.7 percent).

Cottonport had 432 students, with 260 blacks (60 percent), 148 whites (34 percent) and 6 percent other/multi-racial.

Marksville Elementary had 567 students, with 323 blacks (57 percent), 180 whites (31.7 percent) and 64 other/multi-racial (11.3 percent).

Plaucheville Elementary had 568 students, with 331 whites (58.3 percent), 193 blacks (34 percent) and 44 other/multi-racial (7.7 percent).

The Avoyelles Parish School District’s desegregation suit is expected to be closed next year and the system be declared “unitary.”

That means students are not assigned to “black” schools because they are black or to “white” schools because they are white, as was the case over 50 years ago. The district has also been praised for having no obvious discrimination within the system.

Those racial imbalances in some schools are due to the population within the school attendance zones and the effect of outside factors, such as non-public schools, on enrollment.

Neither the School Board nor the federal court has sought to adjust attendance zones in the past years to address racial ratios in some schools, realizing that such tactics would d be akin to shooting at a moving target.

Instead, the district has targeted racial equality in the schools by ensuring all schools have the same curriculum, same quality teachers and access to the same resources. Capital improvements are approved through a Needs Assessment process to ensure all schools’ projects are given equal consideration.

The black/white numbers are not as important as they once were because the desegregation order has moved into a final phase. Racial ratios may not even merit a fleeting thought in future years.

When the day comes that colors and races no longer matter, the public school system will truly be “unitary.”