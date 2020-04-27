Avoyelles School District seeks parents' input on involvement plan

Avoyelles Parish parents and other concerned citizens are being asked to submit their input on ways to improve the district and school-level programs to encourage parent/family engagement in the public education system.

"Parental involvement has always been a centerpiece for all Avoyelles Parish schools," Avoyelles School District Technology Coordinator Becky Spencer said. "APSD is fully focused on understanding and helping parents achieve their goals for their children."

The federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) provides direction to school systems on meaningful parent and family engagement. At the end of every school year, Spencer noted, "weask for parent and community

input into examining and revising our district and school parent and family engagement policies."

This year's policy can be viewed on the district's website at avoyellespsb.com under Parent Resources> Documents.

Usually this process would involve a group meeting to discuss and work out details for the parental engagement plan. However, social distancing requirements to stop the spread of COVID-19 has forced this year's

work to be done without the faceto-face interaction.

Interested persons are asked to submit their input by email or mail.

The topics are:

-- What is the best way to communicate with you about your child’s progress? (phone, notes, mail, social media, etc.)

-- Are you made aware of the curriculum and assessments that are used at your child’s school?

-- What types of parent and family activities would you like to see for the upcoming school year?

Input received will be used to write the 2020-21 parent/family engagement policy.

Comment can be emailed to bspencer@avoyellespsb.com or mailed to Avoyelles Parish School District, ATTN: Becky Spencer, 221 Tunica Drive West, Marksville, LA, 71351.