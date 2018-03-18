Avoyelles School District's ‘zero tolerance’ on threats results in 11 arrests

Since a gunman killed 17 students and teachers at Mary Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Fla., law enforcement agencies nationwide have been flooded with threats of carrying out similar attacks.

In Avoyelles, a total of 11 students making threatening comments -- even if joking -- have now been arrested since that attack. Those involved five students at Avoyelles High, four at Bunkie Magnet, one at LaSAS and one at Lafargue Elementary.

The FBI reported last week there were 106 threats and 62 arrests in Louisiana since the Feb. 14 attack in Parkland, Fla. Those figures are believed to represent “serious threats” and may not include all threats and arrests made in the aftermath of the Parkland attack.

Avoyelles Chief Deputy Steve Martel said the parish has shared all information with the FBI, but does not know how many of those are included in the FBI figures.

All 11 students were charged with terrorizing and will be sent through the juvenile adjudication process. District Attorney Charles Riddle said the students will be tried in juvenile court where the judge will determine the appropriate sentence.

The penalty for “terrorizing” is up to 15 years in prison, a $15,000 fine or both. Riddle said that would be for an adult and the penalty for the juveniles will be less severe.

If social media is used to make a threat, the offender could also face federal charges of “threatening interstate communications,” with a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Martel said all threats are being taken seriously and will result in arrests and be sent to the district attorney for prosecution.

“There is zero tolerance for this,” he noted. “Who is to say a threat was actually made as a joke?”

APSD Superintendent Blaine Dauzat said the “copy cat portion” of the aftermath has apparently passed.

“I hope the residents of Avoyelles are not alarmed,” he said. “This same thing is happening across the state and across the country. I believe we have a handle on it.”

Dauzat emphasized that no student was ever in imminent danger as a result of the threatening comments.

“No weapons were ever present,” he added.

There were numerous 17-minute “walk outs” at 10 a.m. Wednesday around the nation to mark one month since that shooting and to protest gun violence.

Avoyelles High in Moreauville held an organized event on the school’s walking track in memory of the Mary Stoneman Douglas victims. There were also reports of participation at LaSAS and Bunkie High School.

‘SENSE OF URGENCY’

The FBI office in New Orleans said all threats have been addressed “with the utmost sense of urgency.”

“These threats have impacted a significant number of schools in Louisiana, requiring law enforcement agencies to respond and investigate these potential threats,” an FBI spokesman said.

The FBI was criticized for mishandling a tip that Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz might carry out an attack at a school.

To ensure such missed cues do not occur again, school districts and law enforcement agencies are taking all threats seriously and a “zero-tolerance” policy is in place.

If a false report of a school threat is discovered, the “prankster” may also face criminal prosecution, the FBI noted.

The FBI and Louisiana State Police urge the public to immediately report all suspected school or mass shooting threats to local law enforcement agencies.