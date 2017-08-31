Avoyelles schools closed today
Thu, 08/31/2017 - 6:56am Raymond Daye
Faculty, staff report by 10 a.m.
Avoyelles Parish School District schools are closed today due to bad weather, flooded roads and power outages around the parish.
Faculty and staff of the schools are to report to their schools by 10 a.m.
A statement from the APSD noted that the parish is experiencing the worst of the storm today and the district does not want children waiting on the side of the road or traveling to school in the bad weather.