Avoyelles sheriff responds to School Board about Cottonport parish prison

Sheriff Doug Anderson believes his department more than adequately compensates the Avoyelles School Board for the use of the former Career Development Center in Cottonport.

The possibility of charging APSO rent to house the parish’s Women’s Correction Center in the former school was raised by board members at last month’s Buildings and Lands Committee. The committee noted that an appraisal of the site indicated the board should be receiving $54,400 a year, or about $4,533 a month, in rent.

Board members have said the board cannot “give away” anything of value without receiving adequate compensation. The fact that the Sheriff’s Office has not been charged a monthly rent or the annual lease since the school was converted into a prison has been noted.

At last month’s committee meeting, board members suggested the sheriff could provide additional in-kind services, or waive the board’s $25,000 per School Resource Officer cost for two of the three SROs in parish high schools to cover the appraised lease cost.

At the committee’s meeting Aug. 15, it was Anderson’s turn to talk about who is doing what for whom. Concerning the resource officers at Marksville, Bunkie and Avoyelles high schools, Anderson said the School Board pays a total of $75,000. The annual cost for those three officers’ salaries and benefits is $123,821, Anderson said. There is a total of $10,578 a year in additional costs associated with the three officers.

COVERS APPRAISED COST

By that math, APSO is paying an additional $59,399 to provide three deputies to the school district. That alone would cover the recommended annual lease for the CDC site.

In addition to that actual financial cost to provide the School Resource Officer program, Anderson pointed out that the parish detention center has about 50 employees and a payroll of approximately $900,000 a year in salaries.

The sheriff also reminded the board that APSO provides transportation and supervision of inmate labor, washes school buses and does other in-kind services at no cost to the board.

Anderson also provided a fact sheet showing APSO has paid approximately $190,000 over the past five years for renovations, repairs and maintenance of the Women’s Correction Center. Over $55,000 for capital improvements “increased the appraised value and lease value of the building,” Anderson noted.

For good measure, Anderson threw in some numbers on the recently closed men’s detention center near Bunkie, which was also housed in a closed school.

Just for the 2016 fiscal year, APSO spent $26,266 for roof repairs, “increasing the appraised value of the building,” he said.

Anderson also pointed out that the detention center does not use the entire 11.2 acres at the site and that the School Board may be able to earn some revenue by allowing a farmer to grow hay on the unused acreage.

Committee Chairman Mike Lacombe said the board was aware that APSO provides services to the school system, but “this is a good way to have it written down in black and white.”

The committee took no action on the issue at the meeting.

SIMMESPORT PROPOSAL

In another matter involving a closed school, Simmesport Mayor Leslie Draper III discussed the town’s interest in a lease-purchase for the former Simmesport Elementary School, which was also once the all-black Paul Lawrence Dunbar School in the era of racial segregation.

Lacombe said the site has been appraised for $148,000.

Draper said the town is offering a cash payment of $10,000 and will provide in-kind services such as maintenance, upkeep and necessary remodeling to cover the remainder of the costs.

Maintenance Supervisor Steve Marcotte said District Attorney Charles Riddle said it would be possible to engage in a lease-purchase agreement that would allow Simmesport to buy the site over a period of years.

Board members quickly interjected that Hessmer was told it had to pay the full cost up front when it purchased part of the court-closed Hessmer High School campus three years ago.

Riddle, who arrived after that discussion, asked the committee to go back to the Simmesport item so he could provide additional information. He said any multi-year lease-purchase agreement of School Board property would have to go before the federal court for approval.

“I don’t anticipate any objections,” Riddle said, “but it would have to be approved by Judge Dee Drell.” Riddle said he will have to look at Simmesport’s proposal and determine if it is legal or feasible.

Draper said he attended the committee meeting with the intent to “get a conversation started” concerning the town’s interest. He said the town wants to convert the site into a civic center for community events, various training, recreation/entertainment programs for children and educational programs.

A few programs currently envisioned for the center include youth sports programs, especially in the summer; mentoring programs for children and young adults; adult education and workforce training programs; technology training programs for displaced and unemployed citizens; corporate training and continuing education programs.

The proposed “Simmesport Hall of Fame” would also be housed in the civic center, Draper said.

“Further, the Town of Simmesport envisions using the associated land included in the lease-purchase for business development and attracting companies offering jobs and growth to our town and parish,” Draper said. “We feel that this property is key in implementing a strategy to uplift our community and moving our town in a positive direction.”