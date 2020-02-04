Avoyelles Sheriff's Office investigating fatal shooting this morning

An Avoyelles Parish man was shot and killed Tuesday morning.

An Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of shots fired at a residence at 369 Faith Baptist Mission Lane, outside of Marksville, at about 6:30 a.m. and found a man had been shot.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Avoyelles Hospital where he was pronounced dead from his wound, an APSO spokesman said.

The matter is under investigation and no additional details can be released at this time.