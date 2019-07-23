Avoyelles soybean crop takes hit from Barry

Almost half of this year’s soybean crop will have significant damage from Hurricane Barry, Avoyelles Parish County Agent Justin Dufour said.

There are approximately 40,000 acres planted in soybeans, Dufour said. About 20,000 acres, most in the southeast area of the parish, will have some or total crop loss.

As of this past Thursday, Avoyelles had not been declared a disaster area.

If, or when, that is made, Avoyelles farmers will be eligible for federal assistance.

“We are asking all farmers affected by the heavy rains to document all of their damage for the County Agent Office, Farm Bureau board and insurance companies,” Dufour said.

Dufour said the heavy rain on Monday, followed by 100-degree temperatures on Tuesday, combined to damage the parish’s soybeans.

“Water still has not receded in some areas,” he said. “The crops can handle some rain and sun, but even with pumping, maturing soybean plants cannot survive being under water and then extreme heat.”

Late-planted rice crops were also damaged by Barry-related rains.

Farmers should call 253-7526 for more information or to report damaged crops.