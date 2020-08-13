Avoyelles still ranks low in Census self-reporting

The Census effort is nearing the home stretch, but there is still time for those who have not "stood up and been counted" to do so.

Those who haven't filled out the brief survey online, by phone or by mail may be getting an email from the U.S. Census Bureau, encouraging them to respond to the Census. Emails will be sent into September from 2020census@subscriptions.census.gov. Recipients will be able to "opt out" of receiving future messages.

Possibly this week or next, those still uncounted may receive an in-person visit from a Census worker. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the roll-out of in-person visits from mid-May to mid-August.

BELOW AVERAGE RESPONSES

Louisiana is still trailing the national average in the percent of its citizens who have "self-reported" since the Census effort began just before COVID hit. Nationwide, approximately 62.3 percent -- 92 million households -- homes had completed the Census survey. The country's population is believed to be approximately 330 million.

In Louisiana, only six of the 64 parishes had a response rate in the 69-60 range. Three of those were above the national average -- St. Charles (66.3), St. Tammany (65) and Jefferson (62.5). Ascension was right at the national average. LaFource (61.3) and Lafayette (61.2) were close to the national norm.

Avoyelles was in the bottom half of the parishes, at 47th with 48.3 percent of households estimated to have responded.

The main reason for the Census, mandated in the Constitution to be taken every 10 years, is to determine the number of representatives each state will have in Congress for the next decade. Those numbers also determine the election districts for state, parish and municipal officials.

Census data also determines how federal funds are distributed to state and local governments and is used in reviewing grant applications.

Those who haven't responded can do so until Oct. 31. The Census Bureau said the most convenient way to respond for most is online at 2020census.gov.

WHY IT IS IMPORTANT

From 1913 to 1993, Louisiana had eight congressional districts and 10 electoral votes for President. From 1993 to 2013 the state had seven representatives and nine electoral votes. After the 2010 Census, Louisiana lost another congressional district, bringing it down to six -- the same number it had from 1873-1903. Electoral votes are assigned based on two senators per state and the number of representatives of the state.

However, it should be noted that the Bayou State's eight electoral votes don't carry the same clout they did back in the late 19th Century. Back then, Texas also had eight electoral votes, Florida had four and California had six.

Those three sun-drenched states now hold 38, 29 and 55 electoral voters, respectively, accounting for 132 of the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.

The powerbrokers way back when were New York with 35, Pennsylvania with 29, Ohio with 22 and Illinois with 21. Those states, in order, now have 29, 20, 18 and 20.

Comments so far during this Census cycle indicate Louisiana is not likely to lose another congressional seat. There will certainly be winners and losers, based on population growth or decline over the past 10 years.

To lose political power due to circumstances beyond the state's control -- such as birth/death rates, people moving into or out of a state, etc. -- is one thing. To lose representation, federal funds and electoral significance due to apathy is another.

As our federal, state, parish and municipal elected officials say, "Stand up and be counted. It's important."