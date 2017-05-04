Avoyelles storm update

The following schools are closed in Avoyelles Parish today (Thursday):

Avoyelles High in Moreauville.

Plaucheville Elementary.

Sacred Heart in Moreauville.

St. Joseph in Plaucheville.

Avoyelles Public Charter in Mansura.

La. Hwy 1184 is closed a half mile north of the south junction with La. Hwy 29 due to trees and electrical lines blocking the roadway.

The Avoyelles Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness has discontinued its sandbag operations in connection to the Sunday storm. If the Wednesday storm causes a need for sandbags, the parish will take necessary steps, OEP Director Joey Frank said.

The Town of Simmesport will have sand bags for its residents at the Town Utility Shop on Tibbs Blvd. For more information, call Town Hall at 318-941-2493.