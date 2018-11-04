Avoyelles voters go to the polls Tuesday

Tuesday is election day, but over 6 percent of Avoyelles Parish voters have already cast their ballots for candidates and propositions.

Registrar of Voters Gloria Moreau is not sure if the early voters can predict a turnout for this election.

“I was expecting more voters, based on the activity prior to the start of early voting,” Moreau said. “Comments from some voters indicated concerns with the courthouse security measures may discourage some from early voting.”

Early voting began Oct. 23 and ended this past Tuesday (Oct. 30).

So far 1,552 Avoyelleans have voted in the Nov. 6 elections. Of those, 1,309 voted in person at the Registrar’s Office and 243 were mailed in.

This represents 6.35 percent of the 24,424 registered voters as of Oct. 16, when the rolls for the Nov. 6 election were closed.

The elections on the ballot include U.S. Representative for the 5th District and a special election for Louisiana Secretary of State.

There are local elections for Avoyelles Parish School Board seats in Districts 1, 2, 5, 6, 7 and 9; mayor and five aldermen in Mansura; three aldermen in Moreauville; and a special election for Ward 1 constable.

There are also six proposed constitutional amendments and one local-option state proposition to be decided.

BY THE NUMBERS

For those interested in voter numbers, there are more women registered voters (13,490) than men (10,927). As might be expected, there were more women early voters (825) than men (727). However, the male turnout represented 6.6 percent of the men while the female turnout was 6.1 percent of the women.

One might be tempted to say that 150 years since the Civil War or 90 years since the Great Depression or 40 years since Watergate is not enough time for people to forget and allow the Republican Party to catch up to the Democrats in the number of registered voters in the parish.

There are 12,964 Democrats, 5,777 “Other” and 5,683 Republicans on the registered voter rolls.

However, those “few and proud,” members of the GOP were more likely to vote early than the other two groups.

There were 822 early bird Democrats, a little over 6.3 percent; 516 Republicans, about 9.1 percent; and only 214 “Other,” almost 3.9 percent.

Does this mean Republican candidates can expect more of their voters to go to the polls Tuesday? Does it mean those who can’t commit to one of the major parties are also less likely to commit to getting the polling place on a Tuesday?

We’ll have to wait until Wednesday to find out.