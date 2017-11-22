Avoyelles voters renew two APSD taxes

By a wide margin, Avoyelles voters renewed two parishwide school maintenance taxes this past Saturday.

About 16.7 percent of registered voters went to the polls, which was up considerably from the 9 percent turnout in October.

Voters also cast ballots in the run-off for state treasurer, with the parish going with the statewide winner, John Schroder.

Ward 1 voters overwhelmingly approved renewing the fire protection fee on property in that district, 77 percent to 23 percent.

The two school maintenance taxes both received support from 64 percent of voters. The school board renewals passed in 38 of the 49 precincts.

In the state treasurer’s race, the Repuublican Schroder carried the parish with 66 percent to Democrat Derrick Edwards’ 34 percent, or 2,504 to 1,276. Schroder received 56 percent of the votes statewide.

SCHOOL TAXES

Both School Board renewals were 5-mill property taxes dedicated for maintenance, repairs, and operations. Each generates about $710,000 -- or about $1.4 million combined. The two taxes have been on the tax rolls for over 20 years, last being renewed in 2008.

“Of course we are pleased,” Superintendent Blaine Dauzat said. “Not only did both renewals pass, they passed resoundingly.

“Thank you so much to the people of Avoyelles Parish. You voted overwhelmingly to stand for our kids,” Dauzat continued. “It was very humbling to see all the businesses that publicly supported us.” He said there were also too many individuals to name who pledged their support for the renewal effort and urged others to vote for the taxes.

Dauzat said it was refreshing to see how many people didn’t fall for the rhetoric of naysayers and proved that education is a priority in Avoyelles Parish. He said the school system would continue its efforts to earn the support of those who voted against the renewals.

“Now that these renewals have passed, we promise that we will continue to work to earn the public’s trust,” Dauzat said. “We will continue to work to improve. After all, we exist for the kids of Avoyelles Parish. They deserve the best education they can get. Thanks again to everyone for a big win for our kids.”

Dauzat said the election results show “we still have a lot of support. The squeaky wheel gets the oil, so of course you hear more from our detractors, but the silent majority spoke.

“The kids won,” he said. “That’s the most important thing to remember here. The students of Avoyelles Parish won.”