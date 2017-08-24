Avoyelles watches, waits, wonders what Harvey will do

Predicting the weather is an inexact science, but that doesn’t stop meteorologists from trying.

As Tropical Storm Harvey takes aim at the Gulf Coast, seaside communities from Texas to Alabama are crossing fingers, clenching teeth and trying to determine what the storm would do and what effect it will have on them.

KLIL meteorologist Louis Coco is one of those weathermen “watching Harvey like a hawk,” trying to determine if the storm’s path will affect Avoyelles. As of today, there is no clear answer to the question of what Harvey will do and who he will do it to.

The latest prediction is that Harvey will be Category 3 hurricane -- making it a “major” storm with winds of at least 111 mph -- when it hits around Corpus Christi Friday. It had been expected to reach Category 1 status or even remain a strong tropical storm.

Despite its high wind speed, Harvey is still a slow-moving storm, which will increase the amount of rain in those areas affected.

COLD FRONT VS. HARVEY

“There is a Pacific cold front on the way, and that will mess with Harvey,” Coco said.

The summer “cold fronts” aren’t very cold -- they drop temperatures by only a few degrees -- but they are “high pressure systems, and a hurricane cannot survive in high pressure,” Coco said. “If a hurricane hits a high pressure system, high pressure wins everytime.”

The Pacific front was on course to arrive in Avoyelles Saturday, which would hopefully be in time to push Harvey away from Louisiana. Because the storm is a soggy, slow-moving system, it may be close enough to the Gulf Coast to be pushed back into the sea.

If that happens, it could build up strength, move east and hit Louisiana -- probably somewhere between New Iberia and New Orleans -- next week, Coco said.

Best-case scenario would be for the Pacific front to slow down just a tad, let Harvey get squarely in Texas and then squash him, he added. That currently appears unlikely.

Coco said the National Weather Service has 15 computer models of what Harvey would do between this Friday and next Friday.

“Only one of those has the storm passing near Avoyelles,” Coco said. However, the parish could be affected by heavy rains if the storm hits southwest Louisiana.

“Those on the east side of the storm get the rain,” Coco said. “People may forget that we only got a little rain when Katrina hit New Orleans, but we got drenched by Rita,” which hit Lake Charles.

“If we’re offering up prayers, pray it doesn’t hit Lake Charles,” he added.

PARISH PREPARATIONS

Projections earlier this week anticipated Harvey dumping 7-10 inches of rain on the parish between Saturday and next Wednesday, Avoyelles Emergency Preparedness Director Joey Frank said.

There were computer models that indicated the area could get significantly more rain than that if the storm’s path deviated or weather conditions cause it to stall over land.

“We should be okay, based on current projections, unless it just settles in and hovers over us,” Frank said.

“Let’s all be prepared for the worst-case scenario,” he continued, adding that he would be “monitoring this storm and be on ready to stand up the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) if necessary.”

An EOC is set up to coordinate the efforts of various federal, state, parish, municipal, law enforcement agencies and local emergency response units.

Frank said the parish has not needed an EOC for many years, and he is hoping one will not be necessary for Harvey. If a full EOC is needed, it would be set up at the 911 Center. If only a small command center is required, it would be set up in the parish courthouse.

He said parish and municipal public works crews should check culverts and ditches in flood-prone areas to remove any debris that might worsen flooding.

First response agencies were instructed to notify OEP of any residences and businesses that flood.

Frank said his office has empty sandbags available for municipalities to provide to their citizens.

Hessmer is making sandbags available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Friday at the village’s City Hall, Mayor Travis Franks said. There is a 12-bag limit per household.